CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Ring in 2024

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are all set to usher in the New Year with a live telecast from the heart of New York City. The much-anticipated CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live event will commence tonight at 8pm ET. The dynamic duo will host the show, marking their seventh season together, and are expected to be joined by a star-studded lineup of guests. Performances by Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, and others will add to the celebratory atmosphere.

Bringing Back the Tradition

This year’s event marks a significant return of a tradition that was previously put on hold. Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have committed to reviving the practice of taking a shot at the top of each hour of the broadcast. This announcement follows a period of sobriety on the show, implemented by CNN’s CEO as part of an effort to cut back on drinking during the event. The commitment to restore this tradition signifies a celebratory shift in the telecast’s tone, promising an entertaining watch for viewers.

Times Square Welcomes Back the Crowd

As the world steps into 2024, Times Square is expected to regain its pre-pandemic vibrancy with the annual ball drop ceremony. Anticipated to be attended by over a million people, the event will also be widely accessible to those who prefer to stay at home. With multiple viewing options, including a free live stream offered by the Times Square Alliance and coverage on major television networks, the iconic New Year’s Eve celebration is set to reach households worldwide.

Continued Legacy of Quality Reporting

