en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Ring in 2024

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Ring in 2024

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are all set to usher in the New Year with a live telecast from the heart of New York City. The much-anticipated CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live event will commence tonight at 8pm ET. The dynamic duo will host the show, marking their seventh season together, and are expected to be joined by a star-studded lineup of guests. Performances by Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, and others will add to the celebratory atmosphere.

Bringing Back the Tradition

This year’s event marks a significant return of a tradition that was previously put on hold. Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have committed to reviving the practice of taking a shot at the top of each hour of the broadcast. This announcement follows a period of sobriety on the show, implemented by CNN’s CEO as part of an effort to cut back on drinking during the event. The commitment to restore this tradition signifies a celebratory shift in the telecast’s tone, promising an entertaining watch for viewers.

Times Square Welcomes Back the Crowd

As the world steps into 2024, Times Square is expected to regain its pre-pandemic vibrancy with the annual ball drop ceremony. Anticipated to be attended by over a million people, the event will also be widely accessible to those who prefer to stay at home. With multiple viewing options, including a free live stream offered by the Times Square Alliance and coverage on major television networks, the iconic New Year’s Eve celebration is set to reach households worldwide.

Continued Legacy of Quality Reporting

CNN continues to be a beacon of in-depth reporting, interviews, and discussions on a wide range of topics. From domestic and global news to cultural themes, political storylines, and issues affecting communities of color, the network’s programming offers a comprehensive view of the world. Special programming includes explorations of holiday films, a series on the McDonald’s Monopoly scam, and culinary adventures with renowned chefs. Additionally, CNN celebrates Black culture’s impact and hosts town halls with political figures ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The commitment to quality content and diverse perspectives underscores CNN’s place in the global media landscape.

0
United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Evergrande's EV Arm and NWTN's Share Sale Agreement Lapses

By Aqsa Younas Rana

U.S. Appeals Court Temporarily Reinstates Controversial California Gun Control Law

By Muhammad Jawad

Unexpected Fight Breaks Out at Sky Zone Trampoline Park

By Rafia Tasleem

US Office Owners Grapple with $117 Billion Debt: An Economic Pressure Test

By Olalekan Adigun

Alabama Legislature: Tax Reduction, Redistricting, and the Path Ahead ...
@Economy · 3 mins
Alabama Legislature: Tax Reduction, Redistricting, and the Path Ahead ...
heart comment 0
Colorado Springs Woman Arrested in UK on Murder Charges of Her Children

By Wojciech Zylm

Colorado Springs Woman Arrested in UK on Murder Charges of Her Children
Paula Abdul Files Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against British TV Executive

By BNN Correspondents

Paula Abdul Files Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against British TV Executive
Trump and Haley Lead the Charge: A Look into the GOP’s 2024 Presidential Primaries

By BNN Correspondents

Trump and Haley Lead the Charge: A Look into the GOP's 2024 Presidential Primaries
Man Severely Burned in Sydney Apartment Explosion, Investigation Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Man Severely Burned in Sydney Apartment Explosion, Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Emilio Nsue Leads Equatorial Guinea to African Cup of Nations Finals
1 min
Emilio Nsue Leads Equatorial Guinea to African Cup of Nations Finals
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns of Dire Consequences if UPND is Re-elected
2 mins
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns of Dire Consequences if UPND is Re-elected
British Shores See 36% Drop in Migrant Arrivals via Small Boats in 2023
3 mins
British Shores See 36% Drop in Migrant Arrivals via Small Boats in 2023
Alabama Legislature: Tax Reduction, Redistricting, and the Path Ahead
3 mins
Alabama Legislature: Tax Reduction, Redistricting, and the Path Ahead
UK Farmer's Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat
3 mins
UK Farmer's Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat
Unsealed Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
4 mins
Unsealed Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Expresses Hope for Belgium's European Council Presidency
4 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Expresses Hope for Belgium's European Council Presidency
Football in 2024: Ageless Giants, Tactical Shifts, and Unending Struggles
5 mins
Football in 2024: Ageless Giants, Tactical Shifts, and Unending Struggles
Liverpool's Klopp Turns Dream into Reality for Specially-Abled Fan
5 mins
Liverpool's Klopp Turns Dream into Reality for Specially-Abled Fan
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
28 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
35 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
5 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app