Business

CNN’s Chief Digital Officer Athan Stephanopoulos Steps Down Amidst Strategic Reshuffle

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Athan Stephanopoulos, CNN’s Chief Digital Officer, is set to vacate his role as the incoming chief, Mark Thompson, begins to unfold his strategic vision for the network. This move marks the second significant shuffle in CNN’s digital executive cadre since Warner Bros. Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia assets from AT&T in August 2022.

Turnover at the Top

The departure of Stephanopoulos, who joined CNN in October 2022, is not the first of its kind. Alex MacCallum and Robyn Peterson, instrumental in the creation of CNN+, a subscription video service, exited the network in June 2022 after the platform failed to capture the market.

Shifting Focus

Thompson, CNN’s newly appointed chief, is poised to overhaul the digital and streaming strategies of the network in alignment with the evolving viewer preferences away from conventional linear cable TV. CNN’s digital landscape transformation under Thompson’s leadership is anticipated to better connect with the audience, keeping pace with the digitizing world.

A New Chapter for Stephanopoulos

Prior to joining CNN, Stephanopoulos held the helm at NowThis, a digital-news outlet favored by the younger demographic. Known for his strategic acumen and leadership capabilities, Stephanopoulos has expressed his wishes for CNN’s success as he embarks on a new journey in his professional life.

Business United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

