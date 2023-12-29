CNN in 2023: A Year of Scandals, Management Upheaval, and Dwindling Viewership

As the year 2023 comes to a close, CNN finds itself in a challenging predicament. The news network, once revered as a reliable source for breaking news, has seen its reputation tarnished by scandals, management upheaval, and a dwindling viewership.

A Year of Turmoil

The year saw CNN grappling with various controversies, most notably involving its high-profile anchors. Don Lemon, a prominent face of the network, was dismissed following ageist remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. The backlash to his comments was swift and potent, leading to his eventual firing after a brief return to his morning show duties post a mandatory training.

Leadership Challenges

The management itself was in flux. With the departure of Jeff Zucker, Chris Licht was appointed as the CEO, tasked with the formidable challenge of revitalizing the beleaguered network. Licht’s tenure, however, was marked by significant struggles. His attempts to reorient CNN, including host time slot swaps and promotion of lesser-known correspondents, failed to resonate with both the audience and staff.

Contentious Programming Decisions

Internal discontent boiled over when CNN hosted a town hall event with former President Trump, a decision that was met with stern backlash from the network’s liberal viewership. The negative reaction, coupled with a revealing article in The Atlantic about Licht’s tenure, seemed to contribute to his subsequent dismissal.

Despite Challenges, Coverage Continues

Despite the internal turmoil, CNN remained committed to its coverage of various global events. The network reported on the tragic failure of Israel’s military attempt to rescue three hostages in Gaza, which resulted in their unintended killing. The plight of civilians in the Gaza Strip, the consequences of Israeli airstrikes, and the efforts of the Palestine Red Crescent Society to establish a camp for displaced people in Khan Younis, Gaza, were all part of CNN’s extensive reporting. The network also covered significant events including the indictment of a former US president, the removal of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and a suspected Chinese spy balloon floating across North America.

As the year concludes, the network stands at a crossroads, with its future direction and leadership yet to be determined. The year 2023 will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining and tumultuous chapter in CNN’s history.