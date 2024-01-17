CNN Eyes New Subscription Models Amid Shift to Digital Consumption

In the wake of shifting consumer preferences, CNN, under the astute stewardship of new CEO Mark Thompson, is contemplating innovative subscription models. This strategic move is in response to the sweeping shift in news consumption from traditional cable TV to digital media, a trend that has been gathering momentum since 2008 and has only accelerated with the surge in popularity of streaming services and the convenience of accessing content on diverse devices.

Unifying CNN's Operations

In a revealing memo, Thompson unveiled a strategy to unify CNN's TV, streaming, and digital operations. The aim here is to not only engage both younger and older audiences but also secure the financial future of the company in the face of the rapid decline of cable television. The new CEO is eager to recapture the 'swagger and innovation' that marked CNN's early days and sees drastic modernization of CNN.com and the development of multifarious digital projects as the way forward.

Learning from Past Failures

Yet, the road ahead is not without its pitfalls. CNN's past tryst with subscriptions includes the failed venture of CNN+ back in 2022. As the company keenly explores the realm of digital subscriptions, they face the daunting task of convincing consumers to prioritize digital media subscriptions at a time of economic uncertainty. This is further complicated by a report that indicates a significant portion of consumers would either delay, partially pay, or cancel their digital media subscriptions during tough economic times.

The Battle Against Subscription Cancellations

Subscription cancellations have been on the rise, with about 25% of U.S. subscribers to major streaming services having canceled at least three subscriptions in the last two years. In an effort to counter this trend, Thompson has brought on board Alex MacCallum, who has a track record of establishing successful digital subscription services at The Washington Post. The goal now is to develop products and foster relationships with users that make CNN indispensable amidst a sea of streaming options.

As CNN navigates these changing waters, other news networks, such as the BBC, are also venturing into the streaming and subscription space, making it a competitive arena that will test the mettle of CNN's new leadership and its strategic direction.