CNMI Public School System Calls for Proposals for Fiscal Year 2023 Auditor

In a recent announcement, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) Public School System and the State Board of Education have opened up a Request for Proposals (RFP) for an external auditor for fiscal year 2023. This move, identified under the tag PSS RFP 24-013, sees the school system calling for competitive sealed proposals

Details of the Request

Interested parties are invited to request the Scope of Work for the proposed auditing services from January 08, 2024, at the PSS Procurement & Supply Office, or via email from designated contacts Magiline Rena and Vilma M. Castro. Written queries concerning the RFP can be directed to Michael Jason A. Babauta, the Chief Procurement & Supply Officer, until January 31, 2024, with responses guaranteed by February 02, 2024.

Final Submission and Consequences

The deadline for the final proposal submission is February 08, 2024. Proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope containing one original and three copies to the specified office. Late submissions will be automatically dismissed. The selected proposer will be subjected to a Responsibility Determination as per the PSS Procurement Regulation.

The Power to Decide

The Public School System retains the right to reject or cancel any or all proposals if deemed in the best interest of the system, a decision endorsed by Donna M. Flores, the Interim Commissioner of Education, and Michael Jason A. Babauta, the Chief Procurement and Supply Officer.