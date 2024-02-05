CNA Financial Corporation Reports Significant Q4 2023 Growth

With a robust net income of $367 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, CNA Financial Corporation has significantly augmented its financial results from the same period of the prior year, which stood at $239 million. The earnings per share (EPS) escalated from $0.87 to $1.35, a noteworthy increase painting a vivid picture of the company's financial health.

Driving Factors Behind the Growth

This financial prowess was the result of a blend of net investment gains, which were reported at $5 million, a stark contrast to the $26 million in net investment losses experienced in the previous year, and a thriving performance in the Property and Casualty (P&C) segments. The P&C segments, excluding third-party captives, demonstrated a 10% surge in both gross written premium and net written premium. New business growth was reported at 16%, with a substantial retention of 85%, and renewal premium change at 5%.

Yearly Performances of CNA Segments

In the full year of 2023, the core income of the P&C segments experienced an upswing, triggered by higher investment income and a record underwriting income. Conversely, the Life Group segment disclosed a core loss of $48 million for the year, an improvement from the preceding year. This was reflective of heightened investment income and the impact of annual reserve reviews.

Record-breaking Financial Results

The company culminated the year with an impressive 37% increase in core income for the fourth quarter and a massive 54% increase for the full year. This largely stemmed from a 25% increase in pre-tax net investment income and record underwriting income levels. The renewal premium change across all operating segments was 5%, with Commercial renewal premium change standing at 9%. CNA Financial Corporation's Chairman and CEO expressed optimism for continued profitability and growth into 2024. The net investment income escalated due to favorable returns and a rising interest rate environment.

Stockholders' equity improved by 16% from the end of 2022, and book value per share excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) increased by 10%. The company also adopted new accounting guidance for long-term insurance contracts, without any impact on cash flows or business economics.

CNA Financial Corporation, a major commercial property and casualty insurance firm with a history of over 125 years, continues to offer a wide range of insurance products in the U.S. and Europe, marking its presence on the global stage.