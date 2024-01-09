en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CME Group to Introduce Options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index Futures

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
CME Group to Introduce Options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index Futures

In an anticipated move to diversify their product portfolio, the reputed derivatives marketplace, CME Group, has announced the launch of options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures. The unveiling of these options is slated for January 29, subject to regulatory approval. The introduction of these new financial instruments is a strategic response to an observed market demand for more refined tools to manage dividend exposure.

Dividend Futures Witnessing Active Trading

The derivatives market has seen a marked uptick in the trading of dividend futures, with a record-breaking 900,000 contracts exchanged in 2023. This significant activity underscores the financial market’s need for more sophisticated instruments to handle dividend exposure. CME Group’s initiative to launch these options is a direct response to this demand, aiming to provide traders with additional flexibility.

Options Developed in Partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices

The new options are being developed in collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices. They aim to offer valuable insights into U.S. dividend trends, leveraging the S&P 500 Dividend Points Index (Annual). The partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices is a testament to CME Group’s commitment to creating innovative tools that support market needs.

Endorsement from Market Participants

Market participants such as Belvedere Trading and Sunrise Brokers have expressed their support for these new options. They highlight the potential for increased transparency and a more diversified product range that these options could bring to the marketplace. The initiative aligns with CME Group’s ongoing efforts to cater to market needs, supplementing its existing Nasdaq-100 and Russell 2000 Annual Dividend Index futures.

Known for its diverse platforms that support futures, options, cash, and OTC markets, CME Group also operates a central counterparty clearing service through CME Clearing. This latest initiative further establishes CME Group’s dedication to providing innovative and diversified offerings that respond proactively to market trends and demands.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
8 Rivers Capital to Pioneer Low Carbon Ammonia Production with Innovative 8RH Process
In a breakthrough for sustainable energy, 8 Rivers Capital LLC has announced the creation of a pioneering low carbon ammonia production plant—the Cormorant Clean Energy project—in Port Arthur, Texas. The facility will employ the company’s cutting-edge ultralow carbon hydrogen production method, the 8RH process, marking its first commercial deployment. Unleashing the Power of the 8RH
8 Rivers Capital to Pioneer Low Carbon Ammonia Production with Innovative 8RH Process
Mateer Jewellery: A New Chapter Begins for Ossett's Beloved Shop
2 mins ago
Mateer Jewellery: A New Chapter Begins for Ossett's Beloved Shop
eL Hotel Group Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Expansion Plans
3 mins ago
eL Hotel Group Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Expansion Plans
Sunderland to Welcome New Developments in 2024, Boosting Food, Drink, and Nightlife Scene
1 min ago
Sunderland to Welcome New Developments in 2024, Boosting Food, Drink, and Nightlife Scene
MEI Rigging & Crating Acquires Able Machinery Movers: A Strategic Expansion
2 mins ago
MEI Rigging & Crating Acquires Able Machinery Movers: A Strategic Expansion
OneIM Fuels Apollo's Acquisition of The Restaurant Group with £300M Loan
2 mins ago
OneIM Fuels Apollo's Acquisition of The Restaurant Group with £300M Loan
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wins Second Term: Inaugural Events Unveiled
2 mins
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wins Second Term: Inaugural Events Unveiled
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
3 mins
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
5 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
5 mins
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
5 mins
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
5 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
7 mins
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
7 mins
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
7 mins
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
4 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app