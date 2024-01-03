CMCT Announces Offering of Series A1 Preferred Stock with 8.42% Dividend Yield

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (CMCT), the erstwhile CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding an offering of Series A1 Preferred Stock. The specifics of the offering are contained in a base prospectus dated November 22, 2022, and a prospectus supplement dated a day later, on November 23, 2022.

Dividend Yield and Risks

The offering details divulge an annualized dividend yield of 8.42% based on the offering price, with dividends anticipated to be paid out monthly and declared quarterly. It is essential to note, however, that the dividends are not assured. They could be reduced or even suspended at the discretion of CMCT. Even though CIM Group operates CMCT, the Preferred Stock does not constitute a stake in CIM Group.

Investor Caution

Investors are urged to meticulously read the complete prospectus and supplementary documents filed with the SEC to fully comprehend the risks and other considerations before investing in the Preferred Stock. The disclosure also mentions a decrease in the selling commission and the potential capability of CMCT to redeem the Preferred Stock in cash or by issuing CMCT Common Stock, again, at the company’s discretion.

Offering Conditions

All the data referred to is as of specific dates in 2023, and CMCT retains the right to make alterations to the conditions of the offering, including the price and dividend rates. On the first quarter of 2024, CMCT’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 0.34375 per share of CMCT’s Series A Preferred Stock. CMCT is a real estate investment trust that aspires to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in burgeoning communities throughout the United States.