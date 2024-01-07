CMC Board Strategizes Mill Levy to Balance Tax Relief and Service Preservation

In a strategic move to balance property tax relief and the preservation of essential college services, the Colorado Mountain College (CMC) Board of Trustees has ratified a mill levy for the fiscal year 2023-2024. The decision, arrived at during a special Zoom meeting, demonstrates a responsible approach to tax levying and a commitment to community welfare.

Aligning Revenue Growth with Inflation

The Board’s decision comes in the wake of marked spikes in property valuations. To address this, the trustees have aligned their revenue growth strategy closely with inflation. Consequently, the gross mill levy rate has been set at 4.241. However, a temporary reduction of 1.264 has been implemented, bringing the net mill levy down to 2.977. This structure will result in over $25 million in property tax savings for the community in the upcoming year.

State Legislation Enables Temporary Reduction

The reduction in the mill levy is facilitated by the state legislation, SB 23-108, signed into law by Governor Polis. It underscores CMC’s belief in the autonomy of local special taxing districts to make informed decisions without a one-size-fits-all state mandate. It’s worth noting that this reduction is not permanent and will likely be examined and adjusted on an annual basis.

Maintaining Educational Services Amidst Tax Relief

Despite the tax relief, CMC is poised to garner 60.4 million for 2023-24, reflecting a 5.7% increase from last year. This careful balance ensures the continued provision of critical services. Among these are education for local first responders, nurses, teachers, and maintaining the accessibility of affordable education to the mountain communities. The approved general fund revenue and expenses for 2023-24 stand at 89.4 million.

The CMC Board’s decision reflects a thoughtful approach to taxation, ensuring that while community members enjoy tax relief, the college’s ability to provide vital services remains unhindered.

