Clubhouse Café: Brewing Change in the Bronx

In the heart of Concourse Village, Bronx, a beacon of change has emerged in the form of a coffee shop named Clubhouse Café. This is not your average coffee shop, but a platform for transformation, where every cup of coffee has a purpose, and every customer plays a part in empowering the local youth.

Fostering Opportunities

Clubhouse Café has opened its doors to serve not just coffee, but also a myriad of opportunities for the youth. The café is under the management of South Bronx United, a program that offers college preparation, immigration legal services, and workforce readiness training. What sets this café apart is its unique business model - it employs graduates from the South Bronx United program, giving them a chance to gain real-world experience and skills.

More Than a Coffee Shop

At Clubhouse Café, one can witness a beautiful blend of youth empowerment and social entrepreneurship. Among the young employees is Heidy Trujillo, a 19-year-old college student studying business. She is one of the many beneficiaries of the café's unique employment model, which is designed to provide real-world experience and opportunities to the youth of Bronx.

The café offers a welcoming space to all community members. Here, they can enjoy a variety of coffee roasts and pastries, while also contributing to a greater cause. The café's commitment to the community isn't limited to providing employment opportunities - all net proceeds from the café are donated to fund South Bronx United's youth and community programs.

Community Impact

Conveniently located near Yankee Stadium, Clubhouse Café has quickly become a nexus for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together. The establishment of this café is a testament to the power of social entrepreneurship and the potential it holds in fostering positive change within communities. The opening of Clubhouse Café is a significant step towards supporting the community and providing opportunities for the young people in the area.

The story of Clubhouse Café is a testament to the power of community collaboration, showcasing how a cup of coffee can go beyond its conventional role and become a catalyst for change.