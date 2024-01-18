Cloudy Donut Co. Expands to Nolita, Manhattan: A Milestone for Black-Owned Businesses

Cloudy Donut Co., a cherished vegan donut company, is set to mark a significant milestone in its expansion journey. The Black-owned business is slated to open its second New York City outlet in Nolita, Manhattan on February 1, 2024, the first day of Black History Month. This opening not only symbolizes growth for the company but also positions it as the first Black-owned food and beverage establishment in Nolita, a neighborhood known for its trendy restaurants and boutiques.

A Milestone in the Making

Steering the helm of this venture are the owners, Derrick Faulcon and Zewiditu Jewel. Faulcon, who served 11 years in prison, has a vision of producing luxury products in affluent spaces. His aim is to bridge societal gaps, generate generational wealth, and give back to the community. The Nolita location follows the company's successful establishment of the first Black-owned business in Brooklyn Heights in 2022.

More Than Just Donuts

But Cloudy Donut Co. is not just about donuts. They offer a mouth-watering array of over 40 flavors, with eight rotating options available every weekend. Since its inception in 2020, the company has evolved to offer more than just vegan donuts. They now serve small-batch and handcrafted delights, including vegan cookies, pound cake, and cinnamon rolls, offering a sweet treat for every palate.

Fostering Creativity and Community

In a collaboration with Creatives of Color, the shop's owners aim to foster creativity and community in their new space. The Nolita outlet will feature installations from various artists, turning the space into a vibrant canvas that celebrates diversity and creativity. This move reflects Faulcon's sentiment about the importance of opening on a significant day for both Black people and the broader community. The opening of Cloudy Donut Co. in Nolita not only marks a new chapter in the company's story but also presents an opportunity to influence societal change.