Cloud Unravels the Truth in FF7 Rebirth's Swindling Seminar Side Quest

In the heart of the Final Fantasy universe, specifically next to the bustling Gold Saucer, lies The Dustbowl, a place brimming with intriguing side quests for Cloud and his companions. Amid these, the Swindling Seminar quest stands out as a unique challenge, pitting Cloud's wits against cunning deceivers under the guidance of an old swindler named Caglio. This quest not only tests players' ability to discern truth from lies but also rewards them with valuable Sylkis Greens upon successful completion.

Advertisment

Deciphering Deception

The quest kicks off when Cloud stumbles upon Caglio teaching his pupils the art of swindling, weaving a web of lies and truths. Players are tasked with talking to each aspirant swindler, using a map provided by Caglio to determine who is lying and who is telling the truth. This engaging puzzle requires keen observation and deduction, as each character presents their own version of the truth, challenging players to sift through the deceit to find the genuine swindler.

Strategies to Uncover the Truth

Advertisment

Success in this quest hinges on the player's ability to pay close attention to the details provided by each character. By cross-referencing these details with the map and other clues, players can identify inconsistencies in the swindlers' stories. This methodical approach not only leads to the correct identification of the truthful swindler but also enriches the gameplay experience with a satisfying blend of investigation and narrative exploration. Further guidance and tips can help streamline this process, making the quest an enjoyable puzzle rather than a frustrating enigma.

Rewards and Implications

Upon correctly identifying the truthful swindler, players are rewarded with Sylkis Greens, a valuable item that enhances gameplay by offering benefits for Chocobo breeding. This reward not only demonstrates the tangible benefits of keen observation and critical thinking in the game but also underscores the importance of engaging with side quests to fully experience the rich world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The Swindling Seminar quest, with its unique blend of narrative and gameplay elements, serves as a microcosm of the larger game, inviting players to dive deeper into its intricacies.

The quest to uncover the truth in The Dustbowl's Swindling Seminar is more than just a side mission; it's a testament to the depth and complexity of the world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Players are not only challenged to distinguish truth from lies but are also rewarded for their diligence and critical thinking. As Cloud and his friends continue their journey, the lessons learned here will undoubtedly serve them well, reflecting the broader themes of trust, deception, and the quest for truth that pervade their adventure.