en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Clinton Memorial Hospital and Great Oaks Career Campuses Forge Affiliation to Boost Healthcare Education

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Clinton Memorial Hospital and Great Oaks Career Campuses Forge Affiliation to Boost Healthcare Education

In a bid to enhance healthcare education, Clinton Memorial Hospital and Great Oaks Career Campuses have forged an affiliation agreement. This strategic partnership will allow students, particularly from the Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington, to engage in clinical rotations at Clinton Memorial Hospital. The initiative’s primary aim is to provide students with hands-on clinical and business experience within the healthcare sector, honing their skills under professional supervision.

Creating a Robust Learning Environment

The agreement specifies that Clinton Memorial Hospital will open its doors to Great Oaks students, providing them access to its facilities, staff, and an abundance of expertise. The collaboration is not merely a transactional relationship but a promise to uphold high standards in education and healthcare. The extended learning environment, enhanced by this partnership, is designed to equip students with practical experience, an essential step in constructing a strong foundation for their future careers.

Supporting the Development of Future Healthcare Practitioners

Leaders from both Great Oaks and Clinton Memorial Hospital have expressed their commitment to this partnership. They envisage a future where students, enriched by this affiliation, will contribute significantly to community health services. The leaders believe that the hands-on experience students will gain from this initiative will not only benefit their professional growth but also improve the standard of healthcare services in the community.

A Bright Future for Healthcare Education

While the healthcare sector continues to evolve, such partnerships are crucial in preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals. This affiliation between Clinton Memorial Hospital and Great Oaks Career Campuses is an illustration of the commitment to enhancing healthcare education and fostering the development of the healthcare workforce in the area. The enthusiasm voiced by the leaders from both institutions underscores the potential of this partnership to create a robust learning environment for future healthcare professionals.

0
Education United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
58 seconds ago
Extensiv Announces Spring 2024 Scholarship Winners, Opens Submissions for Fall
Supply chain solutions powerhouse, Extensiv, previously known as 3PL Central, has announced the recipients of its Spring 2024 Supply Chain Scholarship and concurrently opened submissions for its upcoming Fall 2024 scholarship. This initiative is a testament to Extensiv’s commitment to fostering innovation in supply chain management, logistics, and operations management sectors. Addressing Industry Challenges At
Extensiv Announces Spring 2024 Scholarship Winners, Opens Submissions for Fall
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
7 mins ago
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
Entrepreneur Angeline Pompei Launches Innovative App to Teach English to Spanish Speakers
8 mins ago
Entrepreneur Angeline Pompei Launches Innovative App to Teach English to Spanish Speakers
Oxford University Students Housed in Four-Star Hotels Amid Accommodation Crisis
3 mins ago
Oxford University Students Housed in Four-Star Hotels Amid Accommodation Crisis
Teachers on TikTok Highlight Concerns Over Students Falling Behind Academically
5 mins ago
Teachers on TikTok Highlight Concerns Over Students Falling Behind Academically
Wisconsin State Patrol Amps Up Battle Against Human Trafficking
6 mins ago
Wisconsin State Patrol Amps Up Battle Against Human Trafficking
Latest Headlines
World News
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
56 seconds
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
2 mins
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
2 mins
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
2 mins
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
3 mins
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
3 mins
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
Senator 'Bong' Go Rings in the New Year with Acts of Kindness at Davao City Shelter
3 mins
Senator 'Bong' Go Rings in the New Year with Acts of Kindness at Davao City Shelter
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Performs 500th Liver Transplant, Setting a New Milestone
4 mins
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Performs 500th Liver Transplant, Setting a New Milestone
Dame Joan Ruddock's Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband's Painful Struggle
4 mins
Dame Joan Ruddock's Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband's Painful Struggle
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
49 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
50 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
59 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app