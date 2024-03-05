Clint Eastwood's 'Juror No. 2' Spotlights Pooler, GA, Elevating Tourism and Local Pride

Nearly three decades after Clint Eastwood's cinematic portrayal of Savannah charmed audiences worldwide, the legendary director is setting his sights on Pooler, Georgia, for his latest project, 'Juror No. 2.' The holiday season saw the Pooler Chamber of Commerce transform into a movie set, with the film's crews giving locals and the media, including WJCL 22 News, an exclusive peek behind the scenes. Courtney Rawlins, the Chamber's president, remained on-site, witnessing the transformation firsthand, an experience she describes as both exhilarating and surreal.

Filming Frenzy

Under the guidance of David Williams, the film's crew meticulously prepared the Chamber of Commerce for its cinematic debut. Efforts to safeguard the office environment were evident, with protective measures such as covering floors with cardboard and carefully storing away personal items of the staff. Rawlins humorously notes that despite these precautions, Eastwood himself made use of her chair, a moment captured in a photo that she cherishes. The filming, which spanned two days, prompted a temporary relocation for the staff, an inconvenience mitigated by the anticipation of the positive impact on Pooler's tourism and visibility.

Community Impact

The decision to host the 'Juror No. 2' film crew was driven by a collective vision to spotlight Pooler as a burgeoning tourist destination. Rawlins and the Chamber of Commerce viewed the opportunity as a win-win, not just for the allure of having Eastwood and the production in town, but for the potential economic and cultural benefits to the local community and businesses. The enthusiasm surrounding the film's production in Pooler reflects a broader desire to follow in the footsteps of Savannah, leveraging the arts as a catalyst for growth and recognition.

Looking Ahead

As 'Juror No. 2' wraps up filming in Pooler, the community eagerly anticipates the release of the film, hopeful for the spotlight it will cast on their city. The collaboration between the Pooler Chamber of Commerce and the film's production team exemplifies the mutual benefits of such partnerships, blending the worlds of cinema and local development. For Pooler, this moment marks a significant step towards establishing itself as a destination city, inspired by the legacy of Clint Eastwood's impact on Savannah nearly 30 years ago. The town stands on the brink of a new era, ready to welcome visitors and cinephiles alike, eager to walk in the footsteps of a cinematic legend.