Education

Climb Wyoming Launches Career Training Program for Single Mothers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
Climb Wyoming, a statewide nonprofit, is launching a free Professional Careers training program for single mothers residing in Teton County and neighboring communities, such as Star Valley and Pinedale. Aimed at offering a comprehensive approach to career growth, the initiative is designed to equip single moms with the resources necessary to attain self-sufficiency.

Targeting Bilingual Single Mothers

The program encourages applications from single moms, particularly those who are bilingual or possess conversational English skills. By reaching out to these communities, Climb Wyoming aims to provide them with the tools necessary to support their families before, during, and after the training.

From Dependency to Self-Sufficiency

Climb Wyoming has a proven track record of transforming the lives of low-income single mothers through career training and placement. The organization’s initiatives have been instrumental in doubling the monthly income of its graduates, thereby reducing their dependency on public assistance programs.

A Comprehensive Approach

The Professional Careers training program is more than just job training. It offers a holistic approach, encompassing job skills, life skills, and mental health services. This combined effort is aimed at providing single mothers with a solid foundation for a sustainable and successful career.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

