Clifton Councilwoman Lauren Murphy: A Beacon of Compassion and Dedication Passes Away

In a mournful revelation, the Clifton community awoke to the loss of a stalwart public servant, Lauren Murphy, on January 13, 2024. A dedicated councilwoman and a compassionate advocate for the underprivileged, Murphy's illustrious career spanned several decades and left an indelible mark on the Passaic County community.

A Life Devoted to Public Service

Born in Passaic, Murphy lived in Garfield and Paterson before settling in Clifton in 2006. Her commitment to public service was unwavering, with 34 years spent as an administrator at the Passaic County Board of Social Services. Her tenure at the Passaic County One Stop Career Center in Paterson as an executive director further highlighted her efforts to uplift the community. The pinnacle of her public service career came in 2014 when she was elected to the Clifton City Council, a role she held with honor and dedication.

An Advocate for the Homeless and Underprivileged

Murphy's work transcended the confines of her office. Known for her advocacy for the homeless and social services, her empathetic nature and dedication were recognized by all who worked with her. Elected officials, including Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh and Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed T Khairullah, expressed their sorrow at her passing, praising her unyielding dedication to helping the underprivileged.

Remembering Lauren Murphy

Murphy is survived by her three children, Joseph, Jasmine, and Jacob, her grandchildren Mackenzie, Rowan, Joseph, AJ, and Aubrey, her life partner John, and sister Deborah. As the community mourns her loss, a viewing and prayer service has been scheduled for January 18, 2024, at the Shook Funeral Home in Clifton. A beacon of compassion and dedication, Lauren Murphy's impact on her community will be felt long after her passing.