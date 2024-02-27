Clever Agency Triumphs: Wins Six Awards, Expands Client Roster in 2023

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - In a significant stride forward for digital marketing and branding, Clever, a dynamic agency based in Youngstown, has not only expanded its client list but also clinched six prestigious awards from the American Advertising Federation of Akron in 2023. This accomplishment underscores the agency's innovative approach and dedication to excellence in a competitive industry.

Accolades and Expansion

Clever's journey through 2023 has been marked by notable achievements and strategic growth. Winning six American Advertising Awards showcases the agency's creative prowess and commitment to delivering outstanding marketing solutions. Whitney Burd, Tony Marr, and Adrienne Sabo, the co-founders, attribute this success to their strong client relationships and a relentless focus on digital marketing. The agency's notable new partnerships include being named the agency of record for Fishers Foods in Summit County and Take That Step, a health initiative in Mahoning County. These collaborations reflect Clever's ability to connect with diverse clients and understand their unique marketing needs.

Project Highlights

Throughout the year, Clever undertook several ambitious projects, emphasizing digital marketing's critical role in contemporary business strategies. The agency developed websites for a variety of organizations, including MinuteMD, Amble Health, and the Ohio Small Business Development Center at YSU. Each project was approached with a tailored strategy, ensuring that the digital presence of these entities not only met but exceeded expectations. The success of these projects is a testament to Clever's expertise in navigating the digital landscape and creating impactful online experiences.

Looking Ahead

As Clever celebrates its achievements, the agency is also focused on the future. The co-founders emphasize the importance of building on their successes while also learning from experiences to address any weaknesses. This forward-thinking approach indicates Clever's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. With a solid foundation of successful projects and strengthened client relationships, Clever is poised for further growth and accomplishments in the digital marketing arena.

The story of Clever in 2023 is not just about awards and new clients; it's a narrative of strategic growth, creative excellence, and a deep commitment to client success. As the digital marketing landscape continues to evolve, Clever's journey offers valuable insights into the power of innovation and the importance of building strong partnerships.