Cleon F. Thompson Jr., Former Chancellor of WSSU and N.C. A&T, Dies at 92

Cleon F. Thompson Jr., a distinguished figure in North Carolina's academic sphere, has passed away at the age of 92. Known for his tenure as the eighth chancellor of Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) from 1985 to 1995, Thompson left an indelible mark with his strategic leadership during a period of significant expansion and academic advancements at the institution.

Legacy in Higher Education

Anthony Graham, the interim chancellor of WSSU, lauded Thompson's legacy, particularly his strategic investments in recruiting high-quality faculty members. These efforts significantly enriched the intellectual life on the campus, paving the way for a vibrant academic community. Thompson also served as the seventh chancellor at N.C. A&T State University between 1980 and 1981, further solidifying his impact on North Carolina's higher education landscape.

A Career Spanning Decades

Throughout his career, Thompson held numerous roles, including those of a research assistant, educator, and administrator at multiple institutions. His contributions to the educational community are recognized and respected by university family members, alumni, and educational officials at various levels.

Triumphs and Trials

Thompson's tenure at WSSU was not without its challenges. One significant incident during his time at the helm saw the university's athletics department placed on NCAA probation. However, his legacy was not tarnished by this event, and he is credited with restoring the university's nursing program. After his departure, WSSU commemorated Thompson's commitment to education by naming the student services center in his honor.

Thompson's passing has elicited a wave of condolences and remembrances from the academic community he dedicated his life to serving. His footprint in the realm of higher education is a testament to his unwavering commitment to learning and leadership.