Clearwater Paper Corporation Temporarily Suspends Operations at Idaho Facility

Clearwater Paper Corporation, a significant player in the tissue and bleached paperboard industry, has temporarily halted operations at its Lewiston, Idaho facility. The suspension, a direct consequence of uncertainties in natural gas supply and damages stemming from severe cold weather conditions, marks a significant event in the company's operational timeline.

Impact of Natural Gas Supply and Weather Conditions

The interruption in natural gas availability has led to a standstill in paper production, thereby affecting the company's overall operations. Natural gas, a key requirement in the paper manufacturing process, has been rendered unpredictable due to the extreme cold weather conditions. This unpredictability has necessitated the suspension of the company's operations at the Lewiston facility.

Clearwater Paper's Response

Clearwater Paper Corporation, known for its proactive approach and commitment to the safety of its employees, is taking decisive measures during this operational outage. The company is focusing on ensuring the safety of its workforce, actively repairing equipment, and safeguarding its assets. Plans are underway to resume operations as soon as the weather conditions permit, illustrating the company's resilience in the face of adversity.

The announcement also includes forward-looking statements concerning the suspension and resumption of operations. These statements are subject to change, contingent on various factors detailed in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Clearwater Paper Corporation is known for its commitment to quality and service, and for developing strong customer relationships. These principles are instrumental in enhancing shareholder value, even in challenging times.