Business

Clearfield, Inc. to Participate in Needham Growth Conference, Highlights Role in Broadband and Fiber Optics Sector

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Clearfield, Inc., a community broadband fiber connectivity leader, has confirmed its participation in the high-profile Needham Growth Conference slated for January 17, 2024. The conference, a significant event in the financial calendar, will be hosted at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The company’s representation will be in the form of its President and CEO, Cheri Beranek, and CFO Dan Herzog, who will be part of a fireside chat scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Clearfield in the Spotlight

Clearfield’s participation in the Needham Growth Conference underscores its stature in the broadband and fiber optics sector. The company’s leadership will engage in a dialogue that’s expected to throw light on Clearfield’s strategies, performance, and vision for the future. To ensure a broader reach, a live webcast of the presentation, as well as a replay, will be made available.

The Fiber Optic Vanguard

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Clearfield, Inc. has carved a niche for itself in designing, manufacturing, and distributing fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for diverse communication networks. The company’s offerings cater to a wide spectrum of clientele, including traditional and alternative carriers, cable TV companies, and the broadband requirements of utility/municipalities, enterprises, data centers, and the military.

Deploying the ‘Fiber to Anywhere’ Revolution

Clearfield is notably recognized for its innovative ‘fiber to anywhere’ platform, which deploys over a million fiber ports annually. This platform catifies the company’s commitment to providing far-reaching and reliable fiber connectivity solutions. The upcoming engagement at the Needham Growth Conference is an opportunity for Clearfield to highlight its pioneering role and the strides it’s making in the broadband and fiber optics sector.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

