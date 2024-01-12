en English
Clearfield County Fair 2024: New Lineup, Contests, and Carnival Partnership

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:55 pm EST
Clearfield County Fair 2024: New Lineup, Contests, and Carnival Partnership

The 163rd annual Clearfield County Fair, a historic event deeply rooted in Pennsylvania’s cultural fabric, is all set to take center stage from July 12 to July 20. This year, the fair is expected to be bigger, better, and more exciting, with a lineup of three musical performances and a plethora of new contests, exhibits, shows, and entertainment options.

New Carnival Partnership

Breaking away from tradition, the Clearfield County Fair has adjusted its historical timings from July 30 to August 5, to accommodate a new strategic partnership with Powers Great Midways, an esteemed provider of carnival attractions. This collaboration is set to bring a whole new dimension to the fair, with the promise of fun-filled rides and games that are sure to delight attendees of all ages.

Arts, Music, and Entertainment

The musical acts for the event, yet to be disclosed, have already sparked anticipation among music lovers, adding another layer of attraction to the eight-day event. These performances, coupled with the array of new contests and shows, are set to inject a fresh energy into this historic gathering.

Ticket Availability

The tickets for the Clearfield County Fair will soon be available for purchase. Fair-goers can buy their tickets through the official website of the Clearfield County Fair, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free ticketing experience.

In its 163rd year, the Clearfield County Fair continues to evolve, bringing together the community in a celebration of culture, music, and fun. With its new carnival partnership and the promise of an exciting lineup, this year’s fair is poised to offer an experience like no other.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

