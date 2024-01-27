Clay Travis Fulfills Alyssa Milano's GoFundMe Goal with a Political Twist

In an unlikely twist, actress Alyssa Milano's GoFundMe campaign for her son's 12U baseball team's trip to Cooperstown was topped off by an unexpected donor. Clay Travis, the founder of media outlet OutKick, contributed the remaining $794, closing the $10,000 goal, but not without a catch.

Travis's Donation: Generosity or Irony?

Travis's contribution did more than just complete the fundraising goal. It came with a stipulation: the team must wear MAGA hats during the tournament. The move sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with some seeing it as a generous gesture while others deemed it as a sly jab at Milano.

Alyssa Milano: Wealthy Actress to Fundraiser

With an estimated net worth of $10 million, Milano's decision to initiate a public fundraiser has come under scrutiny. Critics argue that her wealth should have easily covered the expenses for the team's trip. Travis’s donation, and the accompanying condition, only further spotlighted the situation.

The Politics of Baseball

Travis didn't hold back in his comments about the fundraiser. He underscored the irony of a wealthy individual soliciting donations and made a pointed remark about 'Bidenomics.' He suggested that even the 'Hollywood Elite' like Milano are feeling the pinch from President Biden's economic policies.

To drive his point home, Travis shared his personal experience of taking his child to Cooperstown. He noted the quality of the event and hinted that he didn't require financial aid to do so. The implication was clear: if he could afford it, so should Milano.