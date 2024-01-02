en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Clay County Seeks Public Input on Gravel Mining Expansion

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
Clay County Seeks Public Input on Gravel Mining Expansion

Clay County, known for its abundant natural resources, is embarking on an ambitious venture. The county is seeking public opinion on the proposed expansion of two key gravel mining operations – the Green Gravel Pit and Richards Gravel Pit. Transparent and inclusive, the county administration has prepared Environmental Assessment Worksheets (EAWs) to gauge the environmental implications of these expansions, inviting the public to participate in the decision-making process.

Green Gravel Pit Expansion

The Green Gravel Pit, a venture by RJ Zavoral & Sons Inc., plans to extend its mining territory from the current 36.4 acres to an expansive 50.9 acres in Hagen Township. The EAW crafted for this project delves into potential environmental effects, mitigation strategies, and regulatory compliance. The document serves as a transparent platform for residents to voice their concerns or support, scrutinizing the accuracy of the information laid forth, and evaluating the need for a more comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Richard Gravel Pit’s Proposed Growth

Parallelly, the Richards Family Partnership is proposing a similar expansion in Flowing Township. Their gravel mining operation is set to grow from 101.7 acres to a considerable 159 acres. The county has prepared a separate EAW for this project, available for public review, echoing its commitment to environmental consciousness and regulatory adherence.

Public Participation and Deadline

The county is particularly keen on feedback regarding the completeness of the information provided, potential impacts necessitating further investigation, and the requirement of a full EIS for either project. The public has until January 25 to submit their thoughts in writing. The EAWs are available for perusal online on the Clay County website and at the Clay County Government Center. The county administration strongly encourages public participation, viewing it as an integral part of ensuring that the expansions are undertaken with the utmost respect for the environment and in compliance with regulatory requirements.

0
United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Trolley Trouble: Mechanical Glitch Disrupts MBTA's Mattapan Line

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Stabbing Shakes San Francisco's South of Market Neighborhood

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

The Lodge of Hope: A Beacon for the Homeless in the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe

By Olalekan Adigun

Digital Transformation: Revolutionizing City Governance

By Shivani Chauhan

Congress Faces Critical Duties Amid Looming Shutdown and Policy Debate ...
@Politics · 27 seconds
Congress Faces Critical Duties Amid Looming Shutdown and Policy Debate ...
heart comment 0
CNN Fires CEO Chris Licht: A Symptom of Deeper Issues? Florida’s Toxic Road Construction Debate

By BNN Correspondents

CNN Fires CEO Chris Licht: A Symptom of Deeper Issues? Florida's Toxic Road Construction Debate
New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season

By Salman Khan

New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season
Anoka County Board’s Election Reveals Deep Divisions

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Anoka County Board's Election Reveals Deep Divisions
Champaign’s Bars Gear Up for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By Shivani Chauhan

Champaign's Bars Gear Up for New Year's Eve Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Faces Critical Duties Amid Looming Shutdown and Policy Debates
30 seconds
Congress Faces Critical Duties Amid Looming Shutdown and Policy Debates
President Zelensky Pulls Ukraine from CIS Border Troops Council
35 seconds
President Zelensky Pulls Ukraine from CIS Border Troops Council
New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season
35 seconds
New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season
Anoka County Board's Election Reveals Deep Divisions
38 seconds
Anoka County Board's Election Reveals Deep Divisions
Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host
52 seconds
Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project
57 seconds
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project
Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment
59 seconds
Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment
FIFA Probing Paul Pogba's Record-breaking Transfer amid Doping Allegations
1 min
FIFA Probing Paul Pogba's Record-breaking Transfer amid Doping Allegations
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Stock: A Steady Hold Amidst Price Target Increase
1 min
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Stock: A Steady Hold Amidst Price Target Increase
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app