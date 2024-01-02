Clay County Seeks Public Input on Gravel Mining Expansion

Clay County, known for its abundant natural resources, is embarking on an ambitious venture. The county is seeking public opinion on the proposed expansion of two key gravel mining operations – the Green Gravel Pit and Richards Gravel Pit. Transparent and inclusive, the county administration has prepared Environmental Assessment Worksheets (EAWs) to gauge the environmental implications of these expansions, inviting the public to participate in the decision-making process.

Green Gravel Pit Expansion

The Green Gravel Pit, a venture by RJ Zavoral & Sons Inc., plans to extend its mining territory from the current 36.4 acres to an expansive 50.9 acres in Hagen Township. The EAW crafted for this project delves into potential environmental effects, mitigation strategies, and regulatory compliance. The document serves as a transparent platform for residents to voice their concerns or support, scrutinizing the accuracy of the information laid forth, and evaluating the need for a more comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Richard Gravel Pit’s Proposed Growth

Parallelly, the Richards Family Partnership is proposing a similar expansion in Flowing Township. Their gravel mining operation is set to grow from 101.7 acres to a considerable 159 acres. The county has prepared a separate EAW for this project, available for public review, echoing its commitment to environmental consciousness and regulatory adherence.

Public Participation and Deadline

The county is particularly keen on feedback regarding the completeness of the information provided, potential impacts necessitating further investigation, and the requirement of a full EIS for either project. The public has until January 25 to submit their thoughts in writing. The EAWs are available for perusal online on the Clay County website and at the Clay County Government Center. The county administration strongly encourages public participation, viewing it as an integral part of ensuring that the expansions are undertaken with the utmost respect for the environment and in compliance with regulatory requirements.