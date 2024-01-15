en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Claudine Gay’s Resignation Intensifies Global Debate on Meritocracy

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Claudine Gay’s Resignation Intensifies Global Debate on Meritocracy

In the wake of Claudine Gay’s resignation as the first black president of Harvard University, debates surrounding meritocracy have surged, with conservatives applauding her move and progressives expressing criticism. This discourse, however, extends beyond Harvard’s walls and dives into the profound philosophical and practical implications of meritocracy, an ideal initially conceived to challenge aristocracy but now used by some to rationalize social inequality.

The Appeal and Flaws of Meritocracy

Dr. Kenneth Silver, a lecturer at Trinity College Dublin, acknowledges the seductive quality of meritocracy. The concept of earning what one deserves based on merit is appealing, yet Silver warns of its inherent flaws. He contends that meritocracy can inadvertently cement class distinctions and impede social mobility, resulting in a modern incarnation of aristocracy.

The Role of Luck and Positive Discrimination

Harvard political scientist Michael Sandel adds another layer to this discussion by underlining the role of luck in determining individual abilities and life’s starting points. He advocates for positive discrimination measures, such as college entry lotteries for qualified candidates, as a means to mitigate these disparities.

Meritocracy: A Necessity or a Discriminatory Practice?

Market advocates like Adrian Wooldridge argue from a different perspective, asserting that meritocracy is indispensable for competitiveness. Similarly, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy claims that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are discriminatory against whites and Asians. This sentiment echoes within Ireland, where well-off parents resist educational reforms that could potentially disrupt the current merit-based system.

The Double-Edged Sword of Meritocracy

Dr. Silver suggests that meritocracy can inflict harm on both ‘winners’ and ‘losers.’ An overemphasis on individual desert may distract from the urgent necessity for collective solutions to societal issues. As the world grapples with the implications of Claudine Gay’s resignation, it is becoming increasingly clear that the question of meritocracy is not just about who gets what, but also about the kind of society we aspire to become.

0
Education Social Issues United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
41 seconds ago
Students Teach Their Vocational Skills to Lecturers in Innovative Educational Initiative
A groundbreaking educational initiative is reshaping the learning landscape by implementing a unique role reversal concept. The project, conceived by English lecturer and teaching and learning coach Rachel Arnold, has students retaking their Maths and English GCSEs while teaching their vocational skills to their lecturers. Addressing the Failure Mindset The initiative is designed to tackle
Students Teach Their Vocational Skills to Lecturers in Innovative Educational Initiative
Parents Struggle with New UK Government Childcare Scheme
6 mins ago
Parents Struggle with New UK Government Childcare Scheme
Shropshire's Transformative Journey: Major Development Plans Unfold
6 mins ago
Shropshire's Transformative Journey: Major Development Plans Unfold
University College Dublin's Significant Travel Expenses Stir Concerns
58 seconds ago
University College Dublin's Significant Travel Expenses Stir Concerns
Youth Festival Concludes at Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya: A Celebration of Talent and Values
2 mins ago
Youth Festival Concludes at Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya: A Celebration of Talent and Values
Inter-Ministerial Directive Aims to Stabilize Education System
3 mins ago
Inter-Ministerial Directive Aims to Stabilize Education System
Latest Headlines
World News
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
28 seconds
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
35 seconds
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
35 seconds
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
38 seconds
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
43 seconds
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
44 seconds
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
57 seconds
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
1 min
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
1 min
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
28 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app