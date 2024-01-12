Classical High School’s Rating Sparks Debate Over Evaluation System

In a recent evaluation by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE), Classical High School in Providence, Rhode Island, showcased strong performance across a broad range of metrics. The school achieved five stars in an impressive six out of seven categories, a testament to its commitment to academic excellence. These categories encompassed growth in math, science, and English language arts, graduation rate, low student absenteeism and suspensions, diploma plus, and a lack of low-performing subgroups.

English Language Proficiency: A Stumbling Block

Despite these significant accomplishments, Classical received an overall 2-star rating. The disappointing score was primarily due to its low performance in English language proficiency, where it secured just one point out of four. The one area of underperformance overshadowed the school’s strong showings in other areas, painting a less than favorable overall picture.

A Controversial Rating System

School officials and educators have voiced their concerns about the star rating system, arguing that it is potentially flawed. Their primary grievance is that the system assigns the overall rating based on the lowest metric. They contend that this approach fails to provide a comprehensive reflection of the school’s strengths and does not encourage growth or enrichment. The educators are advocating for a revision of the accountability metrics, suggesting that a more holistic view would better serve the interests of the schools and their students.

RIDE’s Response to Criticism

In response to the concern raised about the lower star ratings, RIDE stated that the system is under continuous review. The education department underscored the importance of supporting multilingual learners, a demographic expected to experience significant growth. In light of this, RIDE alluded to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice aimed at enhancing services for English learners. Furthermore, they stressed the necessity of providing unique positive outcomes and grant opportunities for high-performing schools to further advance their programs.