en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Classical High School’s Rating Sparks Debate Over Evaluation System

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
Classical High School’s Rating Sparks Debate Over Evaluation System

In a recent evaluation by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE), Classical High School in Providence, Rhode Island, showcased strong performance across a broad range of metrics. The school achieved five stars in an impressive six out of seven categories, a testament to its commitment to academic excellence. These categories encompassed growth in math, science, and English language arts, graduation rate, low student absenteeism and suspensions, diploma plus, and a lack of low-performing subgroups.

English Language Proficiency: A Stumbling Block

Despite these significant accomplishments, Classical received an overall 2-star rating. The disappointing score was primarily due to its low performance in English language proficiency, where it secured just one point out of four. The one area of underperformance overshadowed the school’s strong showings in other areas, painting a less than favorable overall picture.

A Controversial Rating System

School officials and educators have voiced their concerns about the star rating system, arguing that it is potentially flawed. Their primary grievance is that the system assigns the overall rating based on the lowest metric. They contend that this approach fails to provide a comprehensive reflection of the school’s strengths and does not encourage growth or enrichment. The educators are advocating for a revision of the accountability metrics, suggesting that a more holistic view would better serve the interests of the schools and their students.

RIDE’s Response to Criticism

In response to the concern raised about the lower star ratings, RIDE stated that the system is under continuous review. The education department underscored the importance of supporting multilingual learners, a demographic expected to experience significant growth. In light of this, RIDE alluded to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice aimed at enhancing services for English learners. Furthermore, they stressed the necessity of providing unique positive outcomes and grant opportunities for high-performing schools to further advance their programs.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Abolition Coalition Co-Founder Jasmine Sebaggala Ordered to Pay $38,000 in Legal Fees
Jasmine Sebaggala, assistant principal at Evanston/Skokie District 65 schools and co-founder of the Abolition Coalition, is facing a $38,000 bill in attorney fees following the dismissal of her defamation lawsuit against Helen Levinson, a prominent member of conservative group Awake Illinois. The lawsuit was dismissed as it failed to establish a sufficient cause of action
Abolition Coalition Co-Founder Jasmine Sebaggala Ordered to Pay $38,000 in Legal Fees
Kentucky's Top Teacher Returns to Classroom Amidst School Violence Concerns
15 mins ago
Kentucky's Top Teacher Returns to Classroom Amidst School Violence Concerns
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
20 mins ago
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
Hillary Clinton Criticized for Guest Lecture at Columbia University
4 mins ago
Hillary Clinton Criticized for Guest Lecture at Columbia University
Little Rock School District Grapples with Budget Deficit, Proposes Significant Cuts
7 mins ago
Little Rock School District Grapples with Budget Deficit, Proposes Significant Cuts
Universities UK Chief Warns Against Policies Discouraging International Students
10 mins ago
Universities UK Chief Warns Against Policies Discouraging International Students
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Setback for Chelsea in Carabao Cup Semi-final First Leg
1 min
Unexpected Setback for Chelsea in Carabao Cup Semi-final First Leg
Prominent Football Club Faces Major Setback as Three Key Players Sidelined for Match Against Manchester United
1 min
Prominent Football Club Faces Major Setback as Three Key Players Sidelined for Match Against Manchester United
Unraveling Love's Chemistry: Dopamine's Crucial Role in Sustaining Bonds and Overcoming Heartbreak
2 mins
Unraveling Love's Chemistry: Dopamine's Crucial Role in Sustaining Bonds and Overcoming Heartbreak
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
The '30-Plant Challenge': A Dietary Trend Under Scrutiny
3 mins
The '30-Plant Challenge': A Dietary Trend Under Scrutiny
Nana Kwame Bediako, 'Cheddar', Declares Intent to Run for Ghana's Presidency
3 mins
Nana Kwame Bediako, 'Cheddar', Declares Intent to Run for Ghana's Presidency
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
5 mins
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
5 mins
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
5 mins
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app