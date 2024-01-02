Classic Los Gatos Home Sells for $3.1M, Reflecting Busy Real Estate Activity

A home in Los Gatos that blends mid-century style with modern comfort has been sold, marking yet another bustling transaction in the area’s real estate market. The single-story house, nestled in the 100 block of Via de Tesoros, was acquired for $3,100,000 on December 11, 2023. The price, amounting to $824 per square foot, reflects the property’s charm and the amenities it offers.

Space and Comfort in the Heart of Los Gatos

Built in 1963, the house spans an interior space of 3,764 square feet. With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, it provides ample living quarters for a growing family or those who value spaciousness. The presence of a fireplace adds a touch of character and warmth to the home, making it a cozy retreat during the colder months. The house is also outfitted with a forced air heating and cooling system, ensuring temperature control and comfort throughout the year.

Additional Features Enhance Appeal

Beyond the roomy interior, the property includes a two-car garage. This additional feature not only offers convenient parking but also provides extra storage space. The garage’s presence is a desirable amenity for potential homeowners, adding practical value to the property.

A Vibrant Housing Market

The sale of this Los Gatos home is among several recent real estate transactions in the vicinity, indicating a lively housing market. The area continues to attract buyers, with its blend of architectural styles, modern amenities, and community atmosphere.