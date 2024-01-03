Classic 1970 Dodge Challenger Up for Auction on eBay: A Collector’s Delight

An iconic name in the annals of American car culture, the Dodge Challenger, first made its roaring debut back in 1970. Its aim was a simple yet ambitious one: to cater to a vast audience with an array of engine options. This ranged from the humble 225 straight-six to the powerful 426 Hemi V8. However, it was the 318, 340, and 383 V8s that emerged as popular choices for those with a penchant for performance. The R/T model, boasting options for up to 425 horsepower, was the crown jewel of the lineup.

Auction of a Classic

Fast forward to the present, and one such Challenger finds itself in the spotlight, courtesy of eBay seller coldwater42. A self-described ‘real 340 car’, this 1970 Challenger is now up for auction. Despite the absence of its original 340 engine, the vehicle presents a golden opportunity for restoration enthusiasts. It opens up the possibility of installing even more potent engines, such as the Hemi or the 440 Magnum.

A Collector’s Prize

What makes this Challenger truly stand out is the fact that it has been in storage for an impressive 39 years. Yet, it remains in surprisingly good condition, boasting solid floors and trunk, minimal rust, and a fresh coat of paint. Furthermore, it comes with additional parts, including a new windshield, sports mirrors, and a highly coveted Shaker Hood. The rarity and condition of this 1970 Challenger convertible make it a valuable collector’s item, with bidding starting at a cool $25,000. The reserve has not been met, but with the auction drawing to a close in five days, anticipation is building that competition for this classic may heat up.

Previous Auction Success

In a similar vein, a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible, equipped with a 440 and a four-speed, was previously featured on Hemmings.com. Although it did not meet the reserve while on auction, it led to a successful ‘Make Offer’ listing, eventually selling for a staggering $81,900. Having undergone a successful restoration in 2006, the car received a dozen offers before being sold. This serves as a testament to the timeless allure and enduring value of the 1970 Dodge Challenger.