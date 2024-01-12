en English
Automotive

Class 8 Retail Truck Sales Experience Fifth Consecutive Monthly Decline, Yet End Year Higher

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
December marked the fifth consecutive month of decline in Class 8 retail truck sales compared to the same period in the previous year, as revealed by Wards Intelligence data. Notably, despite this monthly downturn, the total sales for the entire year of 2023 stood 4.9% higher than in 2022.

A Closer Look at the Sales Figures

Detailed figures demonstrate that sales dropped 19.8% to 23,390 units in December from 29,172 units in the corresponding month of 2022. However, they experienced a 22.9% surge from the 19,027 units sold in November 2023. This rise from November to December was anticipated, as the end of the year traditionally witnesses a sales boost, a phenomenon often referred to as the ‘Miracle Happens Here’ month.

Prior to December, the sales trajectory for 2023 was 8% ahead of 2022, but the December sales slowdown curtailed the overall annual gain.

Performance of Major Truck Manufacturers

Among the seven major truck manufacturers, six witnessed a decrease in year-over-year December sales. Western Star, a brand under Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), stood as the lone exception, reporting a 19% increase in sales.

Despite a 27.6% drop in sales, DTNA’s other brand, Freightliner, secured the highest market share for December at 33%. Kenworth Truck Co., with a 9.3% decrease in sales, held the second-largest market share, while Volvo Trucks North America and its sister brand Mack Trucks also saw a decline in sales by 9.3% and 24.4% respectively.

Implications and Future Trends

The steady decline in sales over the past few months, coupled with the year-over-year decrease, suggests a potential downturn in the demand for Class 8 trucks in the market. However, the overall increase in total sales for 2023, despite the December slowdown, indicates the resilience and potential for recovery in the sector. The coming months will prove crucial in determining the trajectory of Class 8 retail truck sales and the overall health of the industry.

Automotive Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

