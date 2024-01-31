Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Detailed Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG), a prominent real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on commercial real estate loans in the U.S., has made a significant announcement regarding the tax treatment of its 2023 common stock dividends. The announcement is detailed, providing a comprehensive table that outlines the record dates, payment dates, cash distributions, and necessary adjustments. It also categorizes the dividends into four distinct types: ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, capital gain dividends, and non-dividend distributions.

A Deeper Look into the Dividend Categories

The ordinary dividends, as highlighted by CMTG, are earmarked as 'qualified REIT dividends'. This designation is crucial as it makes these dividends eligible for a 20% deduction under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B). The implications of this tax treatment can have significant effects on the net income of shareholders. As such, CMTG has urged its shareholders to consult with their respective tax advisors for specific tax treatments.

Impact of Exceeding Dividends Over Earnings

Notably, CMTG's dividends for the year 2022 surpassed its earnings. This overage led to a part of the January 2023 distribution being treated as a 2023 distribution for tax purposes. This treatment affects how these dividends are reported on Form 1099, a crucial document for tax reporting. In a similar vein, the January 2024 distribution will also be treated as a 2024 event for tax purposes.

The Role of Claros REIT Management LP

Claros REIT Management LP, part of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P., manages CMTG. The company is dedicated to providing accurate and timely information to its shareholders. As part of this commitment, additional information regarding the tax treatment of dividends and other relevant topics are readily available on the company's website.