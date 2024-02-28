Clarksville Water Outage Scheduled for Hydrant Replacement, Affects Cherokee Trail

Residents of Clarksville, TN, are bracing for a scheduled water outage as the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) undertakes fire hydrant replacement work along Cherokee Trail. Slated for Thursday, February 29th, 2024, the operation will span from Eastern Hills Drive to Audubon Woods Road, commencing at 8:00 am and anticipated to wrap up by 1:00 pm. This essential maintenance is expected to cause low water pressure across the affected area, impacting daily routines.

Strategic Infrastructure Maintenance

CGW's decision to replace the fire hydrant is part of its broader commitment to maintaining a safe and reliable water supply for Clarksville-Montgomery County and its extended service areas. The department, known for its dedication to safety, efficiency, and professional customer service, is taking this step to ensure that its infrastructure remains up to the task of providing essential services. Residents have been advised to plan accordingly, anticipating possible disruptions to water service.

Impact on Local Community

The temporary water outage and expected low water pressure could significantly affect daily activities within the Cherokee Trail vicinity. CGW has recommended that residents store sufficient water for their needs during the outage period. The department has also committed to restoring water service as swiftly as possible, minimizing inconvenience to the community. Moreover, CGW’s approach underscores its proactive stance on infrastructure health, aiming to prevent larger issues down the line.

Continued Commitment to Service Excellence

CGW's efforts to replace aging infrastructure components like fire hydrants reflect its ongoing commitment to service excellence. Housing the City Engineering Office, CGW is at the forefront of water and sewer system improvements, ensuring that its services meet the growing needs of Clarksville-Montgomery County. With a main office located on Madison Street, Clarksville, CGW remains accessible, offering specific contact numbers for regular and emergency after-hours communication. This planned outage is a reminder of the department's role in keeping Clarksville’s water supply safe and dependable.

As Clarksville prepares for the scheduled water outage, residents look forward to the enhanced reliability and safety that CGW’s infrastructure improvements promise. This event not only highlights the importance of regular maintenance but also CGW's dedication to ensuring the community's well-being through efficient and professional service delivery.