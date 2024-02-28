Clarksville Announces Water Outage, Road Closure for Valve Replacement Feb 29

Residents and motorists in Clarksville, TN, are gearing up for a scheduled water outage and road closure as the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) embarks on a crucial water valve replacement project. Scheduled for February 29, 2024, the initiative underscores CGW's commitment to maintaining the city's water infrastructure's integrity and service quality. This essential maintenance work will temporarily affect several streets, with implications for water pressure and traffic flow.

Details of the Scheduled Outage

Commencing at 9:00 pm on the designated day, the water outage is a necessary step for replacing a critical water valve. The operation will impact the availability of water services on Woodmont Boulevard from Boyd Street to Cumberland Drive, including adjacent areas. Residents are advised to prepare for possible low water pressure during the project's duration. Furthermore, to facilitate the smooth execution of this maintenance work, Woodmont Boulevard will see a closure starting at 7:00 pm, with traffic detours directing vehicles via Boyd Street and Cumberland Drive. The CGW aims to minimize inconvenience by ensuring the completion of the water valve replacement, the restoration of water services, and the reopening of the road by approximately 3:00 am on March 1, 2024.

Impact on Residents and Motorists

The temporary water service disruption and road closure are anticipated to affect local residents' daily routines and motorists navigating the area. CGW has issued advisories urging citizens to plan accordingly and has provided detour routes to mitigate traffic disruptions. The department's proactive communication efforts reflect its dedication to transparency and customer service, emphasizing safety and efficiency. Motorists are reminded to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and be vigilant of workers and equipment in the project zone.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

CGW plays a pivotal role in Clarksville-Montgomery County, delivering essential natural gas, water, and sewer services. Extending its services beyond the immediate region, CGW also caters to military installations and counties in Tennessee and Kentucky. Housing the City Engineering Office, CGW is instrumental in designing and supporting water and sewer system capital improvement projects. For emergencies or inquiries, CGW has made available contact information, operational hours, and resources on its website, ensuring community members have access to timely and accurate information.

As Clarksville prepares for this temporary interruption, the collective effort of CGW, local authorities, and the community is a testament to the city's resilience and commitment to maintaining a robust infrastructure. While the water valve replacement project may bring short-term inconveniences, the long-term benefits of enhanced service reliability and safety will undoubtedly contribute to the community's well-being and quality of life.