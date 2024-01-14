en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Clark State College Honors Twelve High School Students with Peacemaker Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:42 pm EST
Clark State College Honors Twelve High School Students with Peacemaker Awards

The 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Clark State College was not an ordinary event. With a focus on fostering unity, the college recognized twelve high school students from Clark County with Peacemaker Awards. These students were honored for their remarkable abilities to resolve conflicts and bridge cultural and social differences in their respective schools.

Riley Champ: A Beacon of Kindness and Leadership

Among the award recipients was Riley Champ from the Global Impact STEM Academy. Known for her kindness and leadership skills, Riley’s recognition was well deserved and a testament to her character.

Avery Guenther: A Blend of Kindness and Excellence

Avery Guenther from Catholic Central was another standout. Aspiring to be a nurse or a special education teacher, she was praised for her kindness and academic excellence, embodying the essence of the award.

Peyton Hamilton: The Welcoming Spirit

Peyton Hamilton from Southeastern was lauded for his welcoming nature and active involvement in various school activities. His personality and engagement within the school community were acknowledged as integral to fostering a positive environment.

Oliva Lemon: A Pursuit of Knowledge

Oliva Lemon, a student at Shawnee, is set to receive her associate’s degree. With plans to study biology and forensics, her academic drive was honored.

Rebecca Martin: Fostering Acceptance

Rebecca Martin from Northwestern was recognized for her efforts in fostering acceptance among students, a trait critical in any educational institution.

Lilly Sagraves: Polite and Active

Lilly Sagraves from Northeastern was noted for her politeness and active participation in student organizations—qualities that have made her an asset to her school.

Jeremiah Small: Spreading Positive Influence

Jeremiah Small from Emmanuel Christian Academy, who aspires to a career in recording arts, was honored for his positive influence on his peers.

Chloe Turner: Hard Work and Community Service

Chloe Turner from Tecumseh received praise for her strong work ethic and commitment to community service, reflecting the values of the award.

Jaiden Welliford: Promoting Equality and Safety

Jaiden Welliford from GISA was celebrated for his efforts in promoting equality and safety within his school, embodying the ideals of Martin Luther King Jr.

Avery Beair: Stage Performances and Compassion

Greenon’s Avery Beair was recognized for his stage performances and compassion, qualities that have won him acclaim in his school community.

Emma Cantrell: The Advocate

Emma Cantrell from Springfield-Clark CTC was admired for her advocacy and positive impact on her school community.

Brady Castillo: Inspiration and Ambition

Finally, Brady Castillo from Kenton Ridge High School was lauded for his inspirational character and ambition in musical theatre, demonstrating the diversity of talents among the award recipients.

This celebration was a vivid demonstration of the diverse ways in which the values of Martin Luther King Jr. continue to inspire and shape the younger generation. It was a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy and a reminder of the value of unity, understanding, and acceptance in today’s turbulent times.

0
Education Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
7 mins ago
Zimbabwe Education Minister Witnesses School's Challenging Conditions Amid National Tour
Zimbabwe’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo, Permanent Secretary Moses Mhike, and Provincial Education Director Gabriel Mhumha recently visited Mhanyame Primary School in Chinhoyi. Their purpose was to personally witness the challenging conditions under which the students are learning. The officials saw pupils, including vulnerable early childhood development (ECD) learners and those preparing for
Zimbabwe Education Minister Witnesses School's Challenging Conditions Amid National Tour
'Fuck Mickiewicz': A Tale of Rebellion and Redemption in a Warsaw High School
22 mins ago
'Fuck Mickiewicz': A Tale of Rebellion and Redemption in a Warsaw High School
King's College London Apologizes for Prince Philip Email, Ignites Debate on Historical Figures' Legacies
22 mins ago
King's College London Apologizes for Prince Philip Email, Ignites Debate on Historical Figures' Legacies
Bengaluru's DSEL Mandates Closure of Illegal Schools, Faces Criticism from KAMS
13 mins ago
Bengaluru's DSEL Mandates Closure of Illegal Schools, Faces Criticism from KAMS
Pakistan's HEC Concludes Third National Faculty Development Programme
17 mins ago
Pakistan's HEC Concludes Third National Faculty Development Programme
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
21 mins ago
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
Latest Headlines
World News
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
24 seconds
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
1 min
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
2 mins
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
2 mins
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
2 mins
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
3 mins
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
3 mins
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
3 mins
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
3 mins
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app