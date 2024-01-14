Clark State College Honors Twelve High School Students with Peacemaker Awards

The 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Clark State College was not an ordinary event. With a focus on fostering unity, the college recognized twelve high school students from Clark County with Peacemaker Awards. These students were honored for their remarkable abilities to resolve conflicts and bridge cultural and social differences in their respective schools.

Riley Champ: A Beacon of Kindness and Leadership

Among the award recipients was Riley Champ from the Global Impact STEM Academy. Known for her kindness and leadership skills, Riley’s recognition was well deserved and a testament to her character.

Avery Guenther: A Blend of Kindness and Excellence

Avery Guenther from Catholic Central was another standout. Aspiring to be a nurse or a special education teacher, she was praised for her kindness and academic excellence, embodying the essence of the award.

Peyton Hamilton: The Welcoming Spirit

Peyton Hamilton from Southeastern was lauded for his welcoming nature and active involvement in various school activities. His personality and engagement within the school community were acknowledged as integral to fostering a positive environment.

Oliva Lemon: A Pursuit of Knowledge

Oliva Lemon, a student at Shawnee, is set to receive her associate’s degree. With plans to study biology and forensics, her academic drive was honored.

Rebecca Martin: Fostering Acceptance

Rebecca Martin from Northwestern was recognized for her efforts in fostering acceptance among students, a trait critical in any educational institution.

Lilly Sagraves: Polite and Active

Lilly Sagraves from Northeastern was noted for her politeness and active participation in student organizations—qualities that have made her an asset to her school.

Jeremiah Small: Spreading Positive Influence

Jeremiah Small from Emmanuel Christian Academy, who aspires to a career in recording arts, was honored for his positive influence on his peers.

Chloe Turner: Hard Work and Community Service

Chloe Turner from Tecumseh received praise for her strong work ethic and commitment to community service, reflecting the values of the award.

Jaiden Welliford: Promoting Equality and Safety

Jaiden Welliford from GISA was celebrated for his efforts in promoting equality and safety within his school, embodying the ideals of Martin Luther King Jr.

Avery Beair: Stage Performances and Compassion

Greenon’s Avery Beair was recognized for his stage performances and compassion, qualities that have won him acclaim in his school community.

Emma Cantrell: The Advocate

Emma Cantrell from Springfield-Clark CTC was admired for her advocacy and positive impact on her school community.

Brady Castillo: Inspiration and Ambition

Finally, Brady Castillo from Kenton Ridge High School was lauded for his inspirational character and ambition in musical theatre, demonstrating the diversity of talents among the award recipients.

This celebration was a vivid demonstration of the diverse ways in which the values of Martin Luther King Jr. continue to inspire and shape the younger generation. It was a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy and a reminder of the value of unity, understanding, and acceptance in today’s turbulent times.