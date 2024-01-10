Claremont Storm: One Dead, Multiple Injured, Possible Tornado Activity

A late-night storm in Claremont, Catawba County, has left a trail of devastation, including one fatality and at least two individuals critically injured. The storm, which struck a mobile home park located between Cindi Lane and Evening Drive, off of Old Catawba Road, has resulted in significant damage, leading to the displacement of numerous families.

Aftermath of the Storm

Immediate response from the Catawba County emergency management officials and the Catawba County Sheriff's Office confirmed the catastrophic event. The officials reported the destruction of multiple homes and promptly initiated a door-to-door search to account for the residents and identify any additional victims.

Channel 9's reporter, Dave Faherty, who was on the scene, described the extensive damage. Faherty's observations included homes entirely destroyed and families left homeless. One mother, a survivor of the storm, relayed how she and her child had taken shelter in a bathtub during the storm's peak.

Signs of a Tornado

Interestingly, Faherty also noted a pattern in the damage to the treetops, which seemed to indicate tornado activity. This observation is critical as it may confirm the suspicions of the National Weather Service, which had issued tornado warnings and watches for several counties in North Carolina. The Service will conduct a survey of the area to verify if a tornado was responsible for the destruction.

Waiting for Updates

As the event is still unfolding, further updates are anticipated. The situation remains tense as roads are blocked, power lines are knocked down, and traffic is at a standstill. The storm has also caused flooding from Maiden to Hickory, further complicating the recovery efforts. With the uncertainty surrounding the nature of the storm and the possibility of a tornado, residents are anxiously awaiting the findings of the National Weather Service's survey.