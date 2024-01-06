Clallam County Commissioners Pledge to Complete Towne Road Segment by September

Clallam County commissioners have committed to completing a critical portion of Towne Road by September’s end, following a unanimous decision made on December 26th. The endeavor is part of the larger Lower Dungeness Floodplain Restoration Project, an initiative aimed at re-establishing and rejuvenating former floodplain zones in connection with the Dungeness River.

The Towne Road Levee Project

The project involves the creation of a new levee, partitioned into three segments. The Towne Road Levee is the sole segment earmarked for vehicular use. The decision to pursue this course of action was reached after vibrant public discourse and community participation, including neighborhood gatherings and surveys.

(Read Also: Fentanyl Crisis Sweeping Across Clallam County: A Personal Tragedy Sheds Light)

Choosing the ‘Hybrid’ Option

In the end, the commissioners opted for a ‘hybrid’ solution for the Towne Road segment. This strategy comprises a two-lane road coupled with a 6-foot-wide pedestrian pathway. The county staff have recommended this balanced solution that caters to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The team is also exploring ways to keep the project within budget, potentially by undertaking much of the work in-house.

(Read Also: Networking and Educational Events for Business Associations on the Rise in Port Angeles Area)

Public Participation and Project Updates

The public has been an active participant in the decision-making process, and their voices have been instrumental in pushing for the project’s completion. Updates on the project’s progress are made available on a dedicated section on the Clallam County website, allowing the community to stay informed and engaged.

Read More