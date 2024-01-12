en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Claiborne Senior Living Gears Up for Major Expansion in 2024

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST
Claiborne Senior Living Gears Up for Major Expansion in 2024

Following a prosperous 2023, Claiborne Senior Living is paving the way for significant expansion this year. The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based senior living provider, which currently manages 12 communities, observed a 6% surge in occupancy and an impressive 7.5% increase in overall margins. As a result of this success, CEO Tim Dunne has set his sights on bolstering staffing, operations, and financial performance in 2024.

Strategic Growth on the Horizon

As part of its growth strategy, Claiborne is considering acquisitions, development, third-party management, and nearly doubling its workforce, currently at around 1,000 employees. The company’s plans for expansion were initially sketched out in late 2022. However, the growth was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and funding hurdles, with new senior living inventory hitting its lowest point since 2012.

Despite these obstacles, Claiborne is unabated in its intent to enlarge its footprint to 20 communities by the end of 2024. This expansion will include the development of independent living, assisted living, and memory care facilities. Three projects are slated to break ground this year, with a continued emphasis on active adult communities.

Optimizing Workforce and Operations

The company has made strides in improving employee onboarding and compensation as part of its efforts to retain staff and foster creativity and autonomy within the workforce. Dunne believes that 2024 will usher in favorable conditions for acquisitions, with potential interest rate cuts and increased availability of capital.

An ongoing project of note is the new Claiborne development near downtown Landrum. Scheduled for completion by 2026, this development will introduce 155 new homes on Highway 14, with construction set to commence in summer 2024.

Future Opportunities

Claiborne’s growth is not merely seen as an organizational expansion but also a beacon for employee advancement. As the company grows, it presents opportunities for current employees to climb the career ladder and for new hires to join a progressive and inclusive workforce.

The senior living industry is poised for a transformative year, and Claiborne Senior Living is ready to lead the charge.

0
Business United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Nigeria: A Week of Significant Developments Across Sectors
In a series of significant developments that have recently swept across various sectors in Nigeria, the entertainment, business, and political landscapes have seen pivotal shifts. From internal rivalries within the Nollywood industry to major strides in oil refining capacity, and strategic political appointments, Nigeria is witnessing a transformative period. Entertainment: Rivalries and Milestones Actress Iyabo
Nigeria: A Week of Significant Developments Across Sectors
Manufacturing Sector Pursues Resilience Amidst External Disruptions
4 mins ago
Manufacturing Sector Pursues Resilience Amidst External Disruptions
New Target Store Set to Transform Retail Scene in Indian Land, SC
5 mins ago
New Target Store Set to Transform Retail Scene in Indian Land, SC
Constructor Unveils AI-based Assistant Search Algorithm, Set to Transform E-Commerce
2 mins ago
Constructor Unveils AI-based Assistant Search Algorithm, Set to Transform E-Commerce
New Labor Rule: A Shift in Worker Classification in the Gig Economy
4 mins ago
New Labor Rule: A Shift in Worker Classification in the Gig Economy
Large VIX Call Purchase: A Defensive Play, Not a Market Downturn Prediction
4 mins ago
Large VIX Call Purchase: A Defensive Play, Not a Market Downturn Prediction
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
10 seconds
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
1 min
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
January 6 Capitol Riot: Diverse Opinions Spotlight Truth and Accountability
2 mins
January 6 Capitol Riot: Diverse Opinions Spotlight Truth and Accountability
Key Players and Their Impact in the 2023-24 NBA Season
2 mins
Key Players and Their Impact in the 2023-24 NBA Season
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
3 mins
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
Chevron Houston Marathon: A Tapestry of Personal Journeys and City Landmarks
3 mins
Chevron Houston Marathon: A Tapestry of Personal Journeys and City Landmarks
Pennsylvania Court Rules Pittsburgh's 'Jock Tax' Unconstitutional
3 mins
Pennsylvania Court Rules Pittsburgh's 'Jock Tax' Unconstitutional
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
4 mins
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
4 mins
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app