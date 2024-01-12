Claiborne Senior Living Gears Up for Major Expansion in 2024

Following a prosperous 2023, Claiborne Senior Living is paving the way for significant expansion this year. The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based senior living provider, which currently manages 12 communities, observed a 6% surge in occupancy and an impressive 7.5% increase in overall margins. As a result of this success, CEO Tim Dunne has set his sights on bolstering staffing, operations, and financial performance in 2024.

Strategic Growth on the Horizon

As part of its growth strategy, Claiborne is considering acquisitions, development, third-party management, and nearly doubling its workforce, currently at around 1,000 employees. The company’s plans for expansion were initially sketched out in late 2022. However, the growth was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and funding hurdles, with new senior living inventory hitting its lowest point since 2012.

Despite these obstacles, Claiborne is unabated in its intent to enlarge its footprint to 20 communities by the end of 2024. This expansion will include the development of independent living, assisted living, and memory care facilities. Three projects are slated to break ground this year, with a continued emphasis on active adult communities.

Optimizing Workforce and Operations

The company has made strides in improving employee onboarding and compensation as part of its efforts to retain staff and foster creativity and autonomy within the workforce. Dunne believes that 2024 will usher in favorable conditions for acquisitions, with potential interest rate cuts and increased availability of capital.

An ongoing project of note is the new Claiborne development near downtown Landrum. Scheduled for completion by 2026, this development will introduce 155 new homes on Highway 14, with construction set to commence in summer 2024.

Future Opportunities

Claiborne’s growth is not merely seen as an organizational expansion but also a beacon for employee advancement. As the company grows, it presents opportunities for current employees to climb the career ladder and for new hires to join a progressive and inclusive workforce.

The senior living industry is poised for a transformative year, and Claiborne Senior Living is ready to lead the charge.