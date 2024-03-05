CL Hotels Acquires Circa 39, Eyes Luxury Transformation with IHG Partnership in Miami Beach

CL Hotels, a proactive sponsor in the realm of hospitality investments within the U.S., has recently announced its acquisition of the Circa 39 Hotel situated in the vibrant Mid-Beach area of Miami Beach. This strategic move is set to redefine the essence of boutique lodging through a comprehensive multimillion-dollar renovation and rebranding, ultimately aligning with IHG Hotels & Resorts under the esteemed Vignette Collection, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

Advertisment

Historic Charm Meets Modern Luxury

Constructed in 1939 by the notable architect Albert Anis, Circa 39 Hotel's Art Deco heritage is a testament to Miami Beach's architectural evolution. Joao Woiler and Bruno Piacentini, managing partners at CL Hotels, have envisioned a transformative journey for this 97-room boutique property. Their ambition is not just to refurbish but to elevate Circa 39 into a premier 4-star haven that harmonizes its historic charm with modern luxury. The pool and sun deck are slated for a trendy makeover, promising a chic and inviting pool-lounge area that complements the hotel’s coastal vibe.

Strategic Branding and Management Collaboration

Advertisment

The choice of IHG Hotels & Resorts as a partner marks a pivotal point in Circa 39's journey towards becoming a distinguished name in the realm of luxury accommodation. The Vignette Collection by IHG, known for embracing properties with unique personalities, emerges as an ideal match for Circa 39's envisioned identity. This collaboration not only aims to enhance the guest experience by offering personalized services but also seeks to broaden the hotel's appeal to international travelers, particularly those from Europe and Latin America. With Aimbridge Hospitality at the helm of operations, the partnership signifies a cohesive strategy aimed at positioning Circa 39 as a top-tier destination for discerning guests.

Prime Location with Enhanced Guest Experience

Circa 39's prime location, merely steps away from the pristine beaches of Miami Beach, stands as one of its most compelling attributes. The hotel's proximity to key attractions such as the Miami Beach Convention Center, Wynwood, and the Miami Design District, adds to its allure, making it a coveted spot for both leisure and business travelers. The introduction of a complete beach service, offering chairs, umbrellas, and towels, further ensures a premium beachside experience for guests. The comprehensive renovation plan not only focuses on aesthetic upgrades but also on enhancing the overall guest experience, making every stay at Circa 39 memorable.

As Circa 39 Hotel embarks on this exciting new chapter, the anticipation surrounding its transformation into a 4-star luxury destination is palpable. With a strategic partnership, a focus on personalized guest experiences, and a prime location that offers the best of Miami Beach, Circa 39 is poised to redefine luxury boutique lodging. The future looks bright for this historic property as it prepares to welcome guests into its newly reimagined spaces, promising an unforgettable stay that perfectly blends the charm of the past with the sophistication of the modern era.