Civietown Fire Dept’s New Building: A Response to Brunswick County’s Growth

In a significant development, the Civietown Volunteer Fire Department in Brunswick County, North Carolina, is poised to receive a much-needed upgrade. Operating out of a structure erected in the early 1970s, the department has outgrown its existing setting, struggling to accommodate its growing workforce and meet the demands of a burgeoning community. However, a new, more expansive structure is set to change the status quo, promising to enhance the department’s service capabilities and improve the working conditions for its members.

Outgrowing the Old: The Need for Expansion

The current facility, with its limited space, has proven to be a hindrance for the department’s functions. The proposed building, extending an additional 10 feet in length and 15 feet in width, is designed to rectify this. The blueprint includes improved training spaces, offices, and sleeping quarters for firefighters, fostering a conducive environment that supports their crucial role in safeguarding the community.

Responding to County’s Growth

Chief Mark Hewitt emphatically noted that the upgrade was not just a matter of convenience, but a necessity spurred by Brunswick County’s rapid growth. As the population swelled, the department saw its call volume nearly double this year. The new facility is expected to bolster the department’s capacity to respond to this increased demand, ensuring the safety and well-being of the expanding community.

A Timely Upgrade: Anticipated Timeline

With the surveying phase nearing completion, construction is expected to follow suit. Chief Hewitt holds an optimistic view about the timeline, aiming to have the department operating in the new building by Christmas. This transition marks a significant milestone in the department’s history, signaling a renewed commitment to serving Brunswick County’s residents and responding effectively to emergencies.