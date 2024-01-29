CivicEye Continues Support for NDAA Summer Summit

In a move symbolizing its continued commitment to law enforcement and prosecution, CivicEye, a leading software solutions provider, has announced its premier sponsorship of the National District Attorneys Association's (NDAA) Summer Summit for 2024. This marks the second consecutive year of CivicEye's involvement, underlining its ongoing partnership with the NDAA.

Continuing Legal Education and Equitable Justice

The NDAA Summer Summit is an event of national significance, aiming to provide Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits to participants. It also focuses on furnishing strategies for equitable justice and the protection of victims' rights. The 2024 summit's central theme revolves around enhancing prosecution, protection, and prevention strategies, with a specific focus on victims. This aligns seamlessly with CivicEye's mission, which is geared towards supporting prosecutors by offering advanced case management and digital evidence systems that enable them to focus squarely on justice.

CivicEye's Commitment to NDAA's Mission

Speaking about the sponsorship, Khristian Gutierrez, the CEO of CivicEye, expressed great pride in being able to contribute to the NDAA's commitment to ongoing learning and knowledge-sharing among prosecutors. He emphasized the importance of the role that CivicEye plays in this significant endeavor. Joshua South, Head of Operations at CivicEye, further highlighted the company's role in creating technology that supports prosecutors in times of staffing shortages and high caseloads.

Expanding Support and Ensuring Fair Representation

CivicEye has demonstrated its commitment to the cause by expanding its support across Tennessee in collaboration with TNDAGC and the state's major city District Attorneys. This is in addition to the company's efforts in serving prosecutors across various other states. The NDAA, on the other hand, maintains a neutral and non-partisan stance in its collaborations to ensure fair representation. CivicEye offers a cloud-based platform for case, records, and digital evidence management to over 130 agencies nationwide. The company's headquarters are located in Charlotte, North Carolina.