en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CityLab 2023: A Year in Review

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:58 pm EST
CityLab 2023: A Year in Review

In an era where news is as diverse as the world itself, CityLab, a segment of Bloomberg’s dynamic network, has curated top stories that reveal the intersection of urban life and design. From innovative tech to economic forecasts, from political dynamics to battles for equality, these stories capture the pulse of the world in a nutshell.

NFL Star Tackles Wealth Gap

Notably, NFL player Ndamukong Suh is making headlines but not for his prowess on the field. He has leveraged his real estate portfolio to address the wealth gap for people of color, underscoring the role of athletes as agents of change.

Global Insights

Meanwhile, discussions around U.S. consumer debt and the economic outlook for countries like Ireland and China permeate the financial landscape. A noteworthy initiative in Brazil has seen the launch of a $4 billion mobility program aimed at improving transportation. The implications of health issues on flight operations by Cathay Pacific have also made waves in the aviation industry.

Corporate Sagas

In the corporate world, Ant Group’s restructuring to remove Jack Ma’s control and Huawei’s near $100 billion sales despite challenges are making headlines. The resilience of these tech giants in the face of adversity underlines the dynamism and unpredictability of the business world.

Loss in the Entertainment World

The entertainment world mourns the loss of legendary comic Shecky Greene and journalist John Pilger. Their contributions to their respective fields leave a lasting legacy and remind us of the transient nature of life.

Elon Musk’s Influence

Elon Musk’s influence on 2023 is undeniable. From his SpaceX adventures to his role as Tesla’s CEO, Musk has shaped conversations and trends in the tech world, proving once again that individuals can drive monumental change.

Emphasizing Equality

CityLab also delves into the struggles of Black beauty founders and the state of LGBTQ rights in Burundi. These stories emphasize the ongoing fight for equality and the importance of inclusive societies.

Environmental Concerns

Environmental concerns are not left out, with discussions around Seoul’s record snowfall and California’s surf advisories. Climate change continues to shape our world, and these stories underline the urgency of concerted global action.

Urbanism and Architecture

Last but not least, Kimberly Dowdell’s vision as the American Institute of Architects’ president, has put the spotlight on architecture’s role in shaping the future of cities. CityLab’s reading list also includes 15 books on urbanism, tackling climate change, transportation, and inequality, providing a comprehensive understanding of the urban landscape.

0
Business Science & Technology United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wall Street's Misguided Predictions: The Unforeseen Economic Boom of 2023

By Nitish Verma

Indian Stock Market Experiences Minor Dip, Experts Forecast Potential Resurgence

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Rice Export Ban Fuels Global Crisis

By Dil Bar Irshad

American Workers Underutilizing 401(k) Plans: A Barrier to Secure Retirement

By BNN Correspondents

Crypto Surge Amidst Legal Turmoil: The Downfall of Changpeng Zhao and ...
@Business · 2 mins
Crypto Surge Amidst Legal Turmoil: The Downfall of Changpeng Zhao and ...
heart comment 0
Global Trends Shape European Stock Market: A 2023 Retrospective

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Global Trends Shape European Stock Market: A 2023 Retrospective
From Extinction to Resurgence: The Vinyl Records Industry’s Remarkable Comeback

By Ebenezer Mensah

From Extinction to Resurgence: The Vinyl Records Industry's Remarkable Comeback
Accreditation Thresholds and the Democratization of Private Investments

By Geeta Pillai

Accreditation Thresholds and the Democratization of Private Investments
Zomato’s ‘War Room’: A Glimpse into New Year’s Eve Preparations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Zomato's 'War Room': A Glimpse into New Year's Eve Preparations
Latest Headlines
World News
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
1 min
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
3 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
5 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
6 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
6 mins
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
7 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
7 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
8 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
7 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app