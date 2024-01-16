City of Hoover Propels Groundbreaking Health & Wellness Development

In a significant stride toward advanced healthcare, the City of Hoover is spearheading a groundbreaking health and wellness development project. Spanning an expansive 90 acres, the project features an ambulatory surgical center and a diagnostic facility, both planned to be part of the burgeoning Riverwalk Health & Wellness Village. The strategic location of the development, adjacent to Riverchase Parkway, is slated to become the heart of the Hoover Health Care District.

Systematic Approach to a Landmark Project

The project is being systematically orchestrated by the Hoover Health Care Authority, an entity established in 2021. The authority has employed a comprehensive approach involving community input, industry research, and specialized studies to discern the medical services required in the area. Mayor Frank Brocato has emphasized the anticipated positive economic impact from the surgical center, hinting at the transformative potential of the project.

A Shift in Traditional Practices

In a move that veers from traditional practices, the authority has filed a certificate of need (CON) application with the State Health Planning and Development Agency (SHPDA). Typically, an operating entity would file the CON, but the authority's proactive move is aimed at fostering partnerships with various healthcare providers.

Renovation and Expansion Plans

The plan envisages the renovation of Regions Bank's North and South Buildings. Regions will retain a significant presence in both the existing and new structures. The complex is set to incorporate 450,000 square feet of corporate offices and the Riverwalk Health & Wellness Center, offering a multitude of healthcare services.

The development team comprises prominent organizations such as Corporate Realty, Home Communities Company, Brasfield & Gorrie, Goodwyn Mills Cawood, and Earl Swensson Associates. Residents are being urged to support the project by submitting letters or signing a petition, which can be found on the city's website.