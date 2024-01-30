City of Gig Harbor Grapples with Malfunctioning LED Streetlights

In an unprecedented event, the charming City of Gig Harbor finds itself in the midst of a significant predicament concerning the malfunctioning of over 700 LED streetlight bulbs. The city had replaced its conventional metal halide lamps with these energy-efficient bulbs in 2017, as part of a broader initiative aimed at reducing energy consumption and maintenance costs. The bulbs, expected to illuminate the city's streets for two decades, were procured from the vendor Daylight Technology USA.

Unexpected Failure of LED Bulbs

However, less than a quarter into their expected lifespan, these LED bulbs started to fail. The root cause of the malfunction was traced back to defective drives, which had a working time of merely five years. This stark discrepancy between the projected and actual lifespan of the bulbs came as a shock to the city officials and residents alike.

Response to the Malfunction

Jeff Langhelm, Public Works Director, revealed that the malfunctioning bulbs are now being removed and dispatched back to the vendor for warranty repairs. While the repair and replacement costs are covered under warranty, the city is burdened with the shipping charges for returning the faulty bulbs. The city is also considering legal consultation with their attorney's office over this unforeseen issue.

A Tale of Two Vendors

Interestingly, the city also operates another set of over 800 LED lamps procured from a different vendor. Unlike their counterparts, these lamps are functioning correctly without any signs of premature failure. This contrasting performance has only amplified the city's concerns regarding the malfunctioning bulbs from Daylight Technology USA.

The entire LED project that now stands questioned cost the city a whopping $457,600, with each bulb priced at $640. The city now finds itself grappling with the consequences of this failed initiative and the financial and logistical implications it carries.