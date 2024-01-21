Erie Invites Public Input on Citywide Historic Preservation Plan: Last Chance to Shape the Future

The city of Erie, known for its rich, cultural heritage and architectural grandeur, is now seeking public input on its Citywide Historic Preservation Plan. With the initiative that commenced back in fall 2022, the city's administration is now opening a window for the public to review and offer comments on the drafted plans. Jacqueline Spry, the Director of Planning and Neighborhood Resources, stressed the importance of this phase, tagging it as the 'last chance' for the community to voice their thoughts and perspectives before the plan is cemented for adoption.

Preserving History through a Collaborative Approach

The planning process for this preservation mission hasn't been a solitary endeavor. Erie's administration has joined hands with a consulting firm to engage the public in shaping the preservation plan. The motive behind this collaborative approach is clear and straightforward - to ensure that the preservation plan truly reflects the sentiments and values of the city's inhabitants.

Importance of Public Participation

Public participation plays a crucial role in the planning process. It not only ensures that the plan is reflective of the community's values and sentiments, but it also fosters a sense of ownership among the residents. This, in turn, helps in the effective implementation of the plan. Hence, the city's administration is appealing to the public to participate in this online community workshop and provide their valuable inputs.

The Final Call

This is the final call for the residents of Erie to be a part of this historic preservation plan. Their feedback is invaluable to the city's administration and could potentially shape the future of Erie's historic sites. The city hopes to gather substantial comments that can be woven into the final document, thereby ensuring that the preservation plan is a true reflection of the community's aspirations and values.