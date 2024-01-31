City Holding Announces New Share Buyback Plan, Demonstrating Financial Strength

In a move that underscores its strong financial position, City Holding Company, the parent entity of City National Bank of West Virginia, has announced a new share buyback plan. The board has given the green light for the repurchase of up to 1 million shares, supplanting the previous plan set in place in May 2022. This decision comes as the company continues to experience significant capital growth, buoyed by stellar earnings.

Enhancing Stockholder Value

The latest share buyback plan is a part of a wider strategy, articulated by City Holding's President and CEO, Charles R. Hageboeck. He explained that their aim is to augment stockholder value while simultaneously maintaining the company's capital at optimum levels. The lack of a time limit on the repurchase program introduces an element of flexibility, allowing the organization to adapt to changing market and business conditions.

Financial Health of City Holding

As of January 31, 2024, City Holding Company is in robust financial health. The company stands well capitalized, thanks to its exceptional earnings. To give a sense of the scale, under the May 2022 plan, the company repurchased 849,681 shares, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to its stockholders.

Company Overview

With a market capitalization of $1.6 billion, City Holding Company is a major player in the banking sector. It holds 15.01 million shares outstanding and a public float of 14.47 million. The company's vast network includes 98 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio. With this new share buyback plan, City Holding reaffirms its financial prowess and commitment to its stockholders.