City Cafe: Closure and Rebirth in Downtown Chattanooga

In a blend of surprise and nostalgia, City Cafe, an iconic culinary landmark in Downtown Chattanooga, bid farewell to its 20-year-old establishment on Carter Street in June 2023. The curtains came down not due to a decline in the cafe's popularity, but rather as a result of a strategic decision made by the building's owners, Hotel Bo. In a turn of events, the cafe, which had been a tenant in the Days Inn by Windham hotel, found its lease nonrenewable.

The Closure: An Unexpected Chapter

The closure of City Cafe's Downtown Chattanooga location was a development not anticipated by many. From the exterior, it seemed like any other day at the bustling Carter Street location, a place known for its warmth, welcoming ambiance, and delectable menu. However, behind the scenes, the owner, Lee Epstein, was grappling with an unforeseen scenario— the non-renewal of the cafe's lease by the building's owners. Yet, Epstein portrayed an undeterred spirit and an unyielding commitment to the City Cafe brand.

City Cafe's Resilience: The Silver Lining

Despite the closure, Epstein projected a bright future for City Cafe in the Downtown area. The initial plan, post-closure, was to uplift the spirits of Chattanooga's food enthusiasts with a brand new City Cafe location by fall 2023. However, due to unexpected delays, the opening was postponed to early March 2024. Currently, the future home of City Cafe, located at 511 Broad Street, is a hive of construction activity. The promise of a new location has kept the City Cafe spirit alive among its patrons.

City Cafe's Continued Presence: Lee Highway Location

While the Downtown location has ceased operations temporarily, City Cafe continues to serve its customers at the Lee Highway location. It offers patrons an alternative dining option, allowing them to relish their favorite dishes while awaiting the opening of the new Downtown spot. The Lee Highway location's continued operation is a testament to City Cafe's resilience and commitment to its loyal customer base. Updates on the progress of the new location and its grand opening will be shared as they unfold.