City Advances Chelsea Microgrid Project, Aims for Net-Zero Energy Consumption by 2050

The city is set to advance its Chelsea Microgrid project, a significant initiative designed to enhance energy resilience, continuity of public services during emergencies, and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, backed by a $150,000 grant from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Technology Center. The funding will propel the project into its second phase, leveraging a cloud-based microgrid model, which is innovative and offers particular benefits for environmental justice communities.

Phase I: Establishing the Foundation of the Microgrid Project

Phase I of the project was approved by the City Council in June last year and included the installation of energy storage facilities at City Hall and the police station. In addition, solar panels were installed at the DPW City Yard. This phase also saw the City Council approving an energy services agreement with Ameresco, Inc., and authorizing a lease purchase finance agreement for over $3.6 million, laying a solid foundation for the project.

The upcoming Phase II will concentrate on expanding the current microgrid facilities, developing criteria for facility participation, and incorporating community feedback on project prioritization. This phase is pivotal in the overall project's timeline, with its focus on broadening the scope of the existing system and involving the community more directly in the process.

Aiming for Net-Zero Energy Consumption by 2050

An overarching aim of the Chelsea Microgrid project is to design building approaches that will facilitate net-zero energy consumption by 2050. This ambitious goal is in line with the city's commitment to sustainability and its efforts to combat climate change by reducing its carbon footprint.

In a parallel development, the Newburyport Resiliency Committee has received a grant of $191,377 to fund the Resilient Newburyport Community Action Project. This initiative aims to raise ecological awareness and promote climate resilience through collaboration with local organizations. The project focuses on implementing programs that center on climate resilience through arts, youth engagement, nature-based projects, and transportation alternatives.