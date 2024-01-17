Citizen of the Year: Phil DeGroot's Journey from Farming Roots to Ag Banking Leader

Phil DeGroot, a native of northwest Iowa, has been honored with the title of Agribusiness Citizen of the Year 2024 by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce's Agribusiness Division. The recognition comes in light of DeGroot's unwavering commitment to the agricultural community, both in his professional and personal life.

From Farming Roots to Ag Banking Lead

DeGroot’s agriculture journey began on a dairy and hog farm in northwest Iowa. He pursued higher education at South Dakota State University, graduating in 2003 with a degree in ag business and a minor in ag marketing. Originally intending to return to his family's farm, DeGroot instead ventured into the world of finance, beginning a career in student loan collections at Wells Fargo. This initial role would prove instrumental, equipping him with critical communication and negotiation skills that would later serve him well in his agricultural pursuits.

A Journey through the Banking Sector

After his stint in collections, DeGroot transitioned to ag lending at Wells Fargo, further integrating his love for agriculture with his professional career. His journey then led him to Home Federal Bank, before finding his place at The First National Bank in Sioux Falls in 2015. Today, DeGroot serves as an ag banking team lead, merging his wealth of knowledge in finance and agriculture to support the farming community.

Unyielding Commitment to Agriculture

DeGroot's contributions to agriculture extend beyond his banking role. Since 2011, he has volunteered for the Sioux Empire Livestock Show and held positions on various boards, including the Stockyards Ag Experience and the SDSU Alumni Association. DeGroot also continues to maintain a personal connection to farming, tending to 150 acres in his home state of Iowa. His commitment underscores the importance of agriculture in family life and in fostering a vibrant community.

Recognized as Agribusiness Citizen of the Year

In recognition of his extensive contributions to the agricultural sector, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce's Agribusiness Division honored DeGroot as the Agribusiness Citizen of the Year at the recent Sioux Empire Livestock Show. The award is a testament to DeGroot's tireless dedication to strengthening the bond between the agricultural and financial sectors and his unwavering commitment to his community.