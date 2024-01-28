Citizen Convoy Demands Border Action Amid Surging Immigration Challenges

On February 3, a coalition named 'Take Our Border Back' will set off on a multi-state convoy to demand the Biden administration take action on the growing influx of illegal migrants at the United States' southern border. Starting in Virginia Beach, VA, and culminating in Eagle Pass, Texas, the convoy will be punctuated by rallies in Arizona, California, and Texas. The mission is clear: to urge local, state, and federal officials to secure the borders, deport illegal immigrants, and tackle issues such as drug and human trafficking they associate with porous borders.

A Peaceful Protest Against Border Policies

The activists are using this event to emphasize American resilience and unity. They aim to stage a peaceful and lawful protest, underscoring the need to uphold U.S. Constitutional laws. This comes in the wake of a standoff between Texas and the Biden administration regarding border policies, including recent legal disputes over Texas actions such as cutting border wire and arresting illegal immigrants under state law.

The Role of Texas: A Right to Self-Defense

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has maintained that the state has a 'right to self-defense' against what he perceives as an 'invasion' due to federal inaction. In response, the Biden administration has filed a lawsuit against Texas, arguing that the state is meddling with the federal enforcement of immigration law. Border Patrol, for its part, has stated it has no current plans to dismantle wire barriers unless there is an emergency.

The Convoy's Impact and Reception

Despite the tension, the convoy has garnered support from both the Texas National Guard troops and Republican representative Keith Self. The group's initiatives include halting illegal immigration immediately, closing the border, and organizing peaceful protests and prayers. The convoy has also managed to raise over $66,000 through a fundraiser to aid their cause, while denying claims of being an armed group.

This event is a testament to the rising tensions around immigration, with record levels of migration reaching around 300,000 people attempting to cross the border in December. The 'Take Our Border Back' convoy is a clear demonstration of ordinary citizens taking a stand against what they perceive as a failure of their government to protect their borders, their safety, and their sovereignty.