Business

Citigroup’s Restructuring: Aiming for a Profitable Future

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:08 am EST
With the start of her tenure in March 2021, Jane Fraser, the CEO of Citigroup, introduced a wave of significant changes within the banking giant. These changes consist of job cuts and the departure from retail banking in 14 overseas markets. Further, in September, she announced the most extensive restructuring of the bank in two decades, aiming to streamline operations and reduce bureaucracy.

Citigroup’s Valuation and Goals

As of now, Citigroup’s current valuation, denoted by a price to tangible book value ratio of 0.6, is the lowest among major US banks. This low valuation mirrors its lower return on tangible common equity (ROTE) of 7.7%, in contrast to the much higher ROTE of JPMorgan and Bank of America. Citigroup’s medium-term goal is to achieve a ROTE of 11 to 12% by 2027.

Challenges and Opportunities

The US retail banking business, where Citi doesn’t boast standout offerings, is crucial for reaching this target. The bank is grappling with high funding costs and the need to comply with regulatory orders to enhance risk management and internal controls, leading to a surge in expenses. This is reflected in the bank’s efficiency ratio of 67%. However, the silver lining in the cloud is Citigroup’s services unit, which has seen an 18% revenue increase to nearly $14 billion in the first three quarters of the year. This growth is a stark contrast to the declines in markets and investment banking.

A New Wealth Division and Restructuring

Apart from the above changes, Citigroup Inc. is planning a 500-person hiring spree over the next three years for a new wealth division. This division will cater to junior employees at private equity offices, consultancies, and accounting firms. The bank is also offering some staffers a portion of their bonuses early, provided they agree to leave, as executives continue with their restructuring. This restructuring is centered on enhancing the company’s efficiency and eliminating layers of management within the bank’s workforce. It has already led to the cut of more than 300 senior management roles, with a wider staff cull likely to continue into 2024.

To conclude, while Citigroup is facing several challenges, it is banking on its restructuring and new wealth division to get back on the path of profitability.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

