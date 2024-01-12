Citigroup to Cut 20,000 Jobs in Major Corporate Reorganization

Major banking corporation, Citigroup, is set to reduce its workforce by a significant 20,000 jobs over the upcoming years as part of a comprehensive corporate reorganization strategy. This move, aimed at bolstering profits and generating higher returns for shareholders, was unveiled in a presentation coinciding with the disclosure of the bank’s fourth-quarter financial results—which reflected a substantial loss.

Corporate Restructuring and Job Cuts

The planned job cuts will see Citigroup’s current head count of 240,000 employees dwindling to an approximate 180,000 by the year 2026. This figure factors in the intended divestiture of Citi’s Mexico subsidiary, Banamex. In an effort to streamline operations, CEO Jane Fraser has ushered in a new corporate structure featuring five business lines to replace the previous two.

As part of its strategic shift, Citigroup has been retreating from its global consumer banking presence by offloading assets in various markets, including China and Vietnam.

Financial Losses and Expenses

The fourth-quarter loss reported by Citigroup stood at $1.9 billion, marking a decline from the $2.5 billion profit in the same period of 2022. Revenues also experienced a 3% drop to reach $17.4 billion. This loss was influenced by several significant expenses such as a $780 million outlay related to reorganization-linked severance and other costs, projected to cover around 7,000 layoffs within the forthcoming year.

Additional expenses included a $1.7 billion assessment fee for the FDIC emergency fund in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapses, a $1.3 billion reserve to deal with risks associated with Argentina and Russia, and an $880 million impact arising from the Argentine peso devaluation.

Stock Market Reaction

Despite the reported loss, Citigroup’s shares recorded a minor increase of 0.8% in morning trading, indicating market optimism about the bank’s restructuring strategy and future prospects.