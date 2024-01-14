en English
Business

Citigroup to Cut 20,000 Jobs Following $1.8 Billion Quarterly Loss

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:09 am EST
Citigroup to Cut 20,000 Jobs Following $1.8 Billion Quarterly Loss

In a significant move, Citigroup Inc., a leading global financial institution, has unveiled plans to trim its workforce by approximately 20,000 positions over the forthcoming two years. This will result in a reduction of about 8% of its total global workforce. This announcement follows a challenging financial quarter for the company, during which it reported a significant loss of $1.8 billion.

Addressing Financial Challenges

The loss was primarily attributed to a $3.8 billion charge that Citigroup disclosed. The charge comprises several one-off costs, including reorganization expenses, provisions for currency devaluation, and instability in regions such as Argentina and Russia. Additionally, it includes an extensive $1.7 billion payment meant to replenish a government deposit insurance fund.

Anticipated Impact of Restructuring

The bank anticipates the expenses associated with the imminent layoffs and broader reorganization efforts to total between $700 million and $1 billion for the current year. The job cuts represent a strategic response to the need for restructuring to enhance efficiency and manage costs more effectively in the face of current economic challenges.

Despite the loss, there were positive indicators in specific divisions, such as increased spending on credit cards and robust performance in the investment banking division. Citigroup’s CFO also projected a 4.5% annual revenue growth through 2026. The restructuring is expected to yield annual savings of $1 billion for Citigroup, primarily by eliminating 5,000 managerial roles. This strategy is anticipated to lead to substantial savings of up to $2.5 billion annually by 2026.

Business United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

